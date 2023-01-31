Read full article on original website
Changes coming, after 15-hour Maui Council Meeting frustrates testifiers
Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's fifteen hour marathon meeting frustrated testifiers. Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Maui County Council faces criticism over public testimony procedure
Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's 15-hour marathon conference frustrated testifiers. Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
‘Historic’ HUD package will send $3M to Maui and Kauaʻi to help curb homelessness
Maui and Kauaʻi are among two areas that will receive millions from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in a new $315-million effort to combat homelessness, according to an announcement today by Marcia L. Fudge, HUD secretary. The $315 million funding initiative announced today will support...
Habitat for Humanity Maui to host 25th anniversary gala
Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our...
Pacific Cancer Fondation makes annual appeal for donations
The Pacific Cancer Foundation has issued its annual appeal for donations. The organization provides free support services to Maui County cancer patients and their caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cancer patients sheltered and did not get the testing or treatment they needed, according to organization leaders. As a result, there has been a much higher incidence of stage 3 and stage 4 cancers and PCF reports it is seeing record numbers of cancer patients needing assistance.
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation blesses new firetruck for Kahului Airport fleet
A blessing ceremony was held for a new Rescue firetruck at Kahului Airport on Thursday, Jan. 26. The name given to the truck is Kauakiaweopu‘uohala, which reflects the area where the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters station sits. Kauakiawe is a high arching rain known to occur in the area.
3 female employees file suit against MPD, alleging gender discrimination and harassment
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three female Maui police employees are suing the Maui Police Department, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment and harassment. The lawsuits were filed separately on Monday. “All of these lawsuits have been brought because these women were not provided the simple dignity and respect that...
Seabury Hall Craft Fair seeks crafters
For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their Makawao campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be a featured crafter at this year’s event, vendor applications are now available on the school’s website and are due by Friday, Feb. 17. More information including pricing, requirements, and a new layout for crafter booths are all online.
Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life
The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We're also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.
Maui police seek help to find Wailuku woman in custody complaint who took son and fled
Maui Police Department is asking for public help in locating a Wailuku woman named Nadira Rosado who fled with her son today after her son’s father was granted sole legal and physical custody, according to police. The father of 3-month-old Hoku Nui Wada filed a custodial interference complaint after...
Maui County slammed with rain: ‘Lots of destruction’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Maui, where residents have felt the brunt of stormy conditions since Friday, Jan. 27. Bus service was canceled on Molokai on Saturday, Jan. 28. It was definitely not the picture perfect weekend for those who visited Maui on Saturday. One Oregon resident arrived around noon […]
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
Maui firefighter swept out to sea is in critical condition
Maui County Officials said that a firefighter who was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during today's flash flood in Kihei is in critical condition.
