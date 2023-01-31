ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KITV.com

KITV.com

Maui County Council faces criticism over public testimony procedure

Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's 15-hour marathon conference frustrated testifiers. Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
mauinow.com

Habitat for Humanity Maui to host 25th anniversary gala

Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Pacific Cancer Fondation makes annual appeal for donations

The Pacific Cancer Foundation has issued its annual appeal for donations. The organization provides free support services to Maui County cancer patients and their caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cancer patients sheltered and did not get the testing or treatment they needed, according to organization leaders. As a result, there has been a much higher incidence of stage 3 and stage 4 cancers and PCF reports it is seeing record numbers of cancer patients needing assistance.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala

HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
mauinow.com

Seabury Hall Craft Fair seeks crafters

For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their Makawao campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be a featured crafter at this year’s event, vendor applications are now available on the school’s website and are due by Friday, Feb. 17. More information including pricing, requirements, and a new layout for crafter booths are all online.
KHON2

Maui County slammed with rain: ‘Lots of destruction’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Maui, where residents have felt the brunt of stormy conditions since Friday, Jan. 27. Bus service was canceled on Molokai on Saturday, Jan. 28. It was definitely not the picture perfect weekend for those who visited Maui on Saturday. One Oregon resident arrived around noon […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI

