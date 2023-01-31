The Pacific Cancer Foundation has issued its annual appeal for donations. The organization provides free support services to Maui County cancer patients and their caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cancer patients sheltered and did not get the testing or treatment they needed, according to organization leaders. As a result, there has been a much higher incidence of stage 3 and stage 4 cancers and PCF reports it is seeing record numbers of cancer patients needing assistance.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO