ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hires LaAllan Clark, Who Has Trained More Than 50 NFL Defenders, As Defensive Line Graduate Assistant

Ohio State hired another new defensive graduate assistant on Wednesday. LaAllan Clark, who was the defensive ends coach at Southern University last season, officially joined the Buckeyes on Wednesday as a defensive line graduate assistant. A former defensive end at Grambling State and Northwestern State, Clark began his coaching career...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

In-state four-star recruit Jacob Oden commits to Michigan football over MSU, others

Michigan’s football program put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added a key addition to its 2024 class. Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden made his college decision Thursday night in an announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, choosing Michigan over other finalists Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five 2024 prospects who could get offers this season from USC football

The USC Trojan football squad currently has commits in the 2024 class from Oregon-based tight end Joey Olsen and California-based wide receiver Jason Robinson. Look for Lincoln Riley and USC to add more recruits to the class over the next few weeks. The Trojans’ coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail earlier this month and has been active all over the country. National signing day is arriving for the 2023 class, but as we know, the early signing period in December is now the point on the calendar when the majority of the recruiting class for the subsequent season enters a program’s doors. It’s certainly not too early to look at the big picture for 2024 and what is to come in the next recruiting cycle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten

Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report

Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia offers elite WR recruit Terrance Moore

The Georgia Bulldogs recently extended a scholarship to talented class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Terrance Moore. Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to an excellent start with the current junior class. Terrance Moore is ranked as a three-star wide receiver recruit. He plays high school football for Tampa...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy