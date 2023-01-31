Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hires LaAllan Clark, Who Has Trained More Than 50 NFL Defenders, As Defensive Line Graduate Assistant
Ohio State hired another new defensive graduate assistant on Wednesday. LaAllan Clark, who was the defensive ends coach at Southern University last season, officially joined the Buckeyes on Wednesday as a defensive line graduate assistant. A former defensive end at Grambling State and Northwestern State, Clark began his coaching career...
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones sets a Senior Bowl record
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is a large man. The 21-year-old Buckeye measured in at 6-foot-8 and weighed 375 pounds at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week. In addition, Jones set a new Senior Bowl record with an 89.5″ wingspan. Oh, there’s more, Jones’ arms measured in at 36 5/8″.
USC football: Grading the 2023 recruiting and winter transfer class position-by-position
How did the Trojans do with their player additions at each position group?
Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
In-state four-star recruit Jacob Oden commits to Michigan football over MSU, others
Michigan’s football program put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added a key addition to its 2024 class. Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden made his college decision Thursday night in an announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, choosing Michigan over other finalists Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.
Top five 2024 prospects who could get offers this season from USC football
The USC Trojan football squad currently has commits in the 2024 class from Oregon-based tight end Joey Olsen and California-based wide receiver Jason Robinson. Look for Lincoln Riley and USC to add more recruits to the class over the next few weeks. The Trojans’ coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail earlier this month and has been active all over the country. National signing day is arriving for the 2023 class, but as we know, the early signing period in December is now the point on the calendar when the majority of the recruiting class for the subsequent season enters a program’s doors. It’s certainly not too early to look at the big picture for 2024 and what is to come in the next recruiting cycle.
2024 Offensive Line Recruiting Overview: Notre Dame Has A Chance To Sign An Elite Class
A look at the Notre Dame targets at offensive line in the 2024 recruiting class
Michigan football flips 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt from Stanford
Just when we thought the Michigan football class of 2023 was locked in, there was one more trick up Jim Harbaugh's sleeve. The team's social media account announced on Wednesday, national signing day, that U-M has flipped three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who was verbally committed to Stanford. "It came down to where...
chatsports.com
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten
Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report
Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
Georgia offers elite WR recruit Terrance Moore
The Georgia Bulldogs recently extended a scholarship to talented class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Terrance Moore. Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to an excellent start with the current junior class. Terrance Moore is ranked as a three-star wide receiver recruit. He plays high school football for Tampa...
Former Georgia football TE Arik Gilbert officially signs with Nebraska
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arik Gilbert, who played his freshman season at LSU, has signed with Nebraska. This is the second transfer for the former five-star recruit during his collegiate career. Gilbert, a former five-star tight end recruit in the class of 2020, can play both wide receiver and...
Comments / 0