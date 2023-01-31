Read full article on original website
State audit of COVID spending by 10 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending
A new audit by CohnReznick found $2.2 million in unsupported spending by 10 towns. Many of the flagged costs involved payroll. The post State audit of COVID spending by 10 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Opinion: We took back our grid, but ratepayers deserve more
Following the devastating events of 2020 — Tropical Storm Isaias, unexpected rate increases and an unprecedented global health event — politicians in Hartford came together on a bipartisan basis to enact landmark legislation known as the “Take Back Our Grid” Act. This was a powerful first step toward reclaiming regulatory accountability over the monopoly utilities that provide our essential services such as electricity, gas and water.
Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
Westport to state: Hands off our schools’ reading program
WESTPORT — Westport will join a growing list of school districts in saying thanks, but no thanks, to the state’s new “Right to Read” legislation. The law, passed in 2021, requires school districts to adopt one of several state-approved reading programs or seek a waiver. So...
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
Opinion: Clearcutting of trees is hurting CT neighborhoods
The General Assembly has recently submitted two bills that speak to tree issues we have been experiencing in Greenwich. Our tree canopy is being reduced by the enhanced tree trimming of Eversource as well as the massive tree removals by the Connecticut Department of Transportation along our transportation corridors. The...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Opinion: Building a better future for Bridgeport
I write this letter as a founding member of the Greater Bridgeport Ed Gomes Black Democratic Club, a political action committee committed to identifying, electing and holding accountable candidates who will ensure justice, equity and parity for the greater good. The nation just celebrated the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s...
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone
Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44 percent since 2012.
Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
6 Connecticut communities getting money to improve pedestrian safety
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian safety is a growing concern across Connecticut, with an increase in deaths in recent years. The latest was on Wednesday morning when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Leaders say since 2015, more than 21% of pedestrian fatalities […]
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
