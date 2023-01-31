Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status
Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Close Friendship With Bayley
Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about developing a sister-like friendship with Bayley during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett on WWE’s Future with Vince McMahon’s Return, the Company Going Private, and More
AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the future of WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned as Executive Chairman on a recent episode of his “My World” podcast. Jarrett told co-host Conrad Thompson the following:. “My question is Conrad, last week, I mean, not...
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star
Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango. This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Didn’t Help Kamala, and More
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took some fan questions this week on The Snake Pit podcast. Fights with fans, Jake’s relationship with Vince McMahon, flying with Ronnie Garvin, Jake’s favorite TV shows, and other topics are discussed. Roberts was asked if bringing a...
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
PWMania
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Confirmed, Updated Line-Up
Chase University are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day Tag Team Invitational headlined Tuesday night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the Triple Threat. Chase U will now be joined in the title match at Vengeance Day by Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Elimination Chamber card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will be confined inside one of WWE's most physically demanding structures on Saturday, Feb. 18. WWE will erect the Elimination Chamber in front of what should be a raucous Montreal crowd for their final major show before WrestleMania 39. Two Elimination Chamber matches have been...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023)
AEW this week has continued their hot streak with another great show, a wrestling heavy show with some fantastic matches. As Bryan Danielson continues to run MJF’s gauntlet, Takeshita’s stock keeps rising, and the Moxley against Hangman feud goes on. Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page. In what...
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Hardy’s Live Performance at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE officials were reportedly dissatisfied with Hardy’s performance at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. This past Saturday, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” single on stage at The Alamodome, following the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and before the main event. Hardy wrote this year’s Royal Rumble theme song, and it was not the first time he collaborated with WWE.
