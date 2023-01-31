ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn

As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
PWMania

Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him

During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com

What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?

For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania

Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status

Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania

Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Close Friendship With Bayley

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about developing a sister-like friendship with Bayley during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return

Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star

Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango. This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”
PWMania

Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided

With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bleedingcool.com

Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw

The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease

Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
PWMania

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Confirmed, Updated Line-Up

Chase University are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day Tag Team Invitational headlined Tuesday night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the Triple Threat. Chase U will now be joined in the title match at Vengeance Day by Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023)

AEW this week has continued their hot streak with another great show, a wrestling heavy show with some fantastic matches. As Bryan Danielson continues to run MJF’s gauntlet, Takeshita’s stock keeps rising, and the Moxley against Hangman feud goes on. Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page. In what...
TEXAS STATE
PWMania

Backstage Reaction to Hardy’s Live Performance at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE officials were reportedly dissatisfied with Hardy’s performance at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. This past Saturday, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” single on stage at The Alamodome, following the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and before the main event. Hardy wrote this year’s Royal Rumble theme song, and it was not the first time he collaborated with WWE.

Comments / 0

