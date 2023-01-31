Read full article on original website
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Recalls Beating Up Brendan Fraser (And Hugging In Between Takes)
Batgirl was scrapped by Warner Bros. but Leslie Grace still has memories of working with Brendan Fraser.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
Dave Bautista says he would never 'tarnish' Drax's story by returning to the MCU for a paycheck: 'It's the perfect exit'
Bautista said on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be his last film as the alien warrior Drax.
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
James Gunn On Whether Or Not The DC Universe Will Have Avengers-Style Team-Up Projects
James Gunn has revealed some fascinating details about how the DC Universe's canon will have a different approach to crossovers and events.
Shelving Batgirl Was the Right Decision, Says New DC Studios Head Peter Safran: ‘It Would Have Hurt DC’
Warner Bros. faced controversy in summer 2022 when it axed a “Batgirl” feature film despite it being nearly finished. But Peter Safran, the new co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn, said it was the right decision at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” he said. “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on...
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Eva Green says B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have “killed my career”
Eva Green has said a B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have killed her career. The Casino Royale star was due to to play the lead role in A Patriot, but the project collapsed in October 2019 after failing to secure funding. Green is now suing production company...
James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory
James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
James Gunn doubles down on ‘The Suicide Squad’ character returning to the DCU
Even though we’re still close to two years away from seeing James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU make its debut on screens small and big, the DC Studios co-head’s slate reveal yesterday has still given fans plenty to chew on in the interim. We know that...
How Shazam 2, Flash, Blue Beetle, And Aquaman 2 Are Fitting Into The Big DC Universe Plans, According To James Gunn
James Gunn has revealed how movies that were already filmed will factor into the new DCU.
Star Trek's Jeri Ryan, The Last Of Us' Co-Creator And More Share Praise For Annie Wersching After Death At 45
After Annie Wersching's death at 45, former co-stars and colleagues from Star Trek, The Last of Us and more shared praise for the actress.
James Mangold Reportedly In Talks To Direct ‘Swamp Thing’
James Mangold may be bringing Swamp Thing to the big screen. After the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director cheekily posted an image of the character (drawn by Bernie Wrightson) on his Twitter account late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he is is “early talks” to helm the DC Studios project. The site’s sources claim Mangold is a big fan of the character, created by Wrightson and writer Len Wein in 1971, and approached DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with a few ideas. That said, the “early talks” designation means they are still discussing possible storylines and tone — the use of the term “talks” or “final negotiations” would mean they were ironing out his contract and compensation. As THR notes, the director is already signed to make a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount, so scheduling the two projects could also be a topic of the early discussions.
