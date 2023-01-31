ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
EW.com

James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign

HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
Variety

Shelving Batgirl Was the Right Decision, Says New DC Studios Head Peter Safran: ‘It Would Have Hurt DC’

Warner Bros. faced controversy in summer 2022 when it axed a “Batgirl” feature film despite it being nearly finished. But Peter Safran, the new co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn, said it was the right decision at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” he said. “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on...
EW.com

Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies

After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Looper

Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Variety

‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects

Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
Fortune

DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million

Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Rolling Stone

James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory

James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
ComicBook

DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
comicon.com

James Mangold Reportedly In Talks To Direct ‘Swamp Thing’

James Mangold may be bringing Swamp Thing to the big screen. After the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director cheekily posted an image of the character (drawn by Bernie Wrightson) on his Twitter account late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he is is “early talks” to helm the DC Studios project. The site’s sources claim Mangold is a big fan of the character, created by Wrightson and writer Len Wein in 1971, and approached DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with a few ideas. That said, the “early talks” designation means they are still discussing possible storylines and tone — the use of the term “talks” or “final negotiations” would mean they were ironing out his contract and compensation. As THR notes, the director is already signed to make a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount, so scheduling the two projects could also be a topic of the early discussions.
