Gov. Little Notifies Federal Gov’t of Idaho’s Intent to Sue on Grizzly Delisting
BOISE, ID – Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the federal government today of his intention to sue for its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. In a letter, Little says Idaho does not send this notice lightly.
Washingtonians can now Apply for Family Tax Credit of up to $1,200
OLYMPIA - Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit officially launched in Wednesday. For qualified families, the credit will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Roughly 400,000 households will qualify. The application portal is now open on the state Department of Revenue’s website. "Today’s launch marks a major step...
How The State Of Idaho Will Give You Free Money Right Now
It's that time of year again when the state government talks about your money. However, this state agency is about something other than taking your money but helping you find your lost money. The state treasurer has issued a release to help you find your money. How Much Money Do...
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits
Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
Bill Moves Forward Exempting Idaho Contractors From Gender Requirements on Public Works Jobs
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a...
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
Private schools that accept public dollars should be required to follow laws and rules
When taking their oath of office, each and every legislator solemnly swears to faithfully discharge their duty to support the Constitution of the State of Idaho. Regarding education, the Idaho Constitution imposes a single irrefutable duty to our legislators: “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” Our founders believed so much in this duty, they proclaimed that the stability of our Republican government depends upon it.
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
Republican Legislators in Idaho Want to Put an End to Teenage “Transition” Surgeries
The Idaho “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” is being introduced by two state representatives. Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) introduced legislation to prohibit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries on children with gender dysphoria. A number of states, including...
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division says it is ‘bursting at the seams’ with safe deposit boxes
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division is “bursting at the seams” with safe deposit boxes that it hopes to reunite with the rightful owners, according to a press release. The state of Idaho is responsible for unclaimed property when businesses...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony
As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Bill exempting public works contractors from gender considerations on job sites advances
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a recommendation that it pass, while […] The post Bill exempting public works contractors from gender considerations on job sites advances appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
Idaho Republican wants kids to "work to earn" their school lunch
An Idaho Republican state lawmaker thinks today's children need to learn the value of good, honest work if they want to enjoy a hot meal during lunch. As reported by The Daily Beast, Idaho State Rep. Ron Mendive this week pitched solving local schools' budget problems by putting students to work in exchange for food.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
