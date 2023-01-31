ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits

Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
idahoednews.org

Private schools that accept public dollars should be required to follow laws and rules

When taking their oath of office, each and every legislator solemnly swears to faithfully discharge their duty to support the Constitution of the State of Idaho. Regarding education, the Idaho Constitution imposes a single irrefutable duty to our legislators: “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” Our founders believed so much in this duty, they proclaimed that the stability of our Republican government depends upon it.
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects

LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
MIX 106

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
koze.com

Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)

LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
KIDO Talk Radio

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill exempting public works contractors from gender considerations on job sites advances

The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a recommendation that it pass, while […] The post Bill exempting public works contractors from gender considerations on job sites advances appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Salon

Idaho Republican wants kids to "work to earn" their school lunch

An Idaho Republican state lawmaker thinks today's children need to learn the value of good, honest work if they want to enjoy a hot meal during lunch. As reported by The Daily Beast, Idaho State Rep. Ron Mendive this week pitched solving local schools' budget problems by putting students to work in exchange for food.
