National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
Buckeyes Target Jeremiah Smith Leaving No Doubt as No. 1 WR Recruit
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
Eleven Warriors
Davison Igbinosun and Ja'Had Carter Are More Than Quick Fixes, Dawand Jones is a Massive Human and Ohio State Football's Attendance Increased in 2022
Garrett Wilson needs YOU to help him win the NFL's illustrious Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. You can vote for Chris Olave while you're at it, too. One of them will lose, which is unfortunate, but at least one Buckeye can win!. Let's have a good Wednesday,...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Eleven Warriors
When History Repeats Itself for Ohio State Hoops, Kyle McCord “Has That Swagger” and the NCAA Could Be Making a Comeback
Does Brutus have drip? I'd say so. SHADES OF 1993. When the 1992-93 season reached February for Ohio State basketball, the men's team was 9-8 and in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the women's team was one of the hottest teams in the country at 16-1. They even set a program attendance record at St. John Arena for their matchup with Michigan State in late January.
Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day Reveals Deciding Factor in Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown QB Battle
If you're the Ohio State Buckeyes, life is easy when you transition from Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud. But now coach Ryan Day will have to see what he has in quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, who are set to compete for the starting job this offseason.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hires LaAllan Clark, Who Has Trained More Than 50 NFL Defenders, As Defensive Line Graduate Assistant
Ohio State hired another new defensive graduate assistant on Wednesday. LaAllan Clark, who was the defensive ends coach at Southern University last season, officially joined the Buckeyes on Wednesday as a defensive line graduate assistant. A former defensive end at Grambling State and Northwestern State, Clark began his coaching career...
When was the last time Ohio State men's basketball missed the NCAA Tournament?
Chris Holtmann is on a path to uncharted territory in 2022-23. After four NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons as Ohio State's men's basketball coach — missing out on a canceled NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 — the Buckeyes are seemingly on a path to miss the 2023 NCAA Tournament with an 11-10 overall record and only three wins in 10 Big Ten games.
Lane Kiffin discusses talented but crowded Ole Miss quarterbacks room for first time
On paper, it seems like one heck of a deal. Ole Miss just traded quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. In any respect, it was the top magical act pulled off by Ole Miss and its "Portal King" during the early off-season.
Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation
Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardale Jones says Ohio State's double-digit win seasons could be a challenge if Ohio State doesn't adjust to NIL
Cardale Jones joined Ken and Anthony to discuss his work with NIL and how Ohio State is handling NIL challenges. Where exactly does the NIL money come from and why college play matters over five star high school ratings.
247Sports
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
WATCH: Ronnie Bell Torches Buckeye Defender At Senior Bowl Practice
Ronnie Bell is turning heads during senior bowl practices, drawing impressive comparisons to a current Detroit Lion wide receiver.
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future
Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...
2024 Michigan football legacy sets commitment date, final top 5
While the Michigan football contingent is hopeful for a few commitments in 2023 to close out the cycle on national signing day, Feb. 1, the Wolverines are also hoping for some continued momentum the following day, Feb. 2. The maize and blue have long been after 2024 Harper Woods (Mich.)...
247Sports
Wolverines dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for top target heading into announcement
With all nine 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor, Michigan appears to be in full control to grab 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden as he is set to make a verbal commitment on Thursday. The Wolverines are battling Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Tennessee for the Harper...
