Marco Island, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
FORT MYERS, FL
tourcounsel.com

Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida

Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples

A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
NAPLES, FL
WZVN-TV

The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
NAPLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida

Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
ESTERO, FL

