Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
Car crashes into Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
Cape Coral mom left in disbelief after school "forced" her 5 y/o to walk home
A Lee County school principal is apologizing and overhauling school safeguards after a 5-year-old student was forced to walk almost 4 miles home from school.
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
Prospective owners urged to do research before bringing a pet home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in December, NBC2 showed you a sad story about a Cape Coral family who bought a puppy from a breeder on puppies.com. A day later, it passed away. Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter reached out to us about this story, saying it’s extremely unfortunate… but also preventable.
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
Search for SWFL famous bald eagle Harriet continues, some fear the worst
It's been nearly two days since an iconic local eagle has been gone from her nest. The disappearance of Harriet, who's been around the Pritchett/McSpadden family for about 16 years, has everyone wondering what happened, and what's next for her partner, M-15, as well as their babies E21 and E22.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples
A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida
Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
