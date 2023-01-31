ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
FLORIDA STATE
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Polk County’s Teacher Of The Year Is From Lake Gibson High School

Polk County’s teacher of the year is from Lake Gibson High School. Natalie McSwain is the teacher of the year and she is a Spanish teacher. She has been a teacher for eight years. The whole community of Lakeland came together to celebrate her accomplishments and being named teacher of the year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
St. Pete Is One Of America’s Best Cities for Work-Life Balance

St. Pete is one of America’s best cities for work-life balance. The report comes from CoworkingCafe. They ranked some of the largest U.S. cities by “their capacity to foster a healthy work/life balance for their working populations based on economic, cultural, and infrastructural factors, as well as their psychological influence.”
TAMPA, FL
Tragedy Strikes Florida Neighborhood: Young Mother Found Dead with Sleeping Son in Car

A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.
TAMPA, FL

