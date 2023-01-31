Read full article on original website
Related
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
Pasco County considers "tent city" as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Tampa and Hillsborough County receive nearly $40 million in federal grants to improve pedestrian safety
The grants come at an imperative time as national traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021.
Health of Weeki Wachee Springs should improve after water plant's closure
Officials in Hernando County closed the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility during a Tuesday ceremony.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
995qyk.com
Polk County’s Teacher Of The Year Is From Lake Gibson High School
Polk County’s teacher of the year is from Lake Gibson High School. Natalie McSwain is the teacher of the year and she is a Spanish teacher. She has been a teacher for eight years. The whole community of Lakeland came together to celebrate her accomplishments and being named teacher of the year.
Police: Alcohol Factored In Overnight Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Druid Road. Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken
995qyk.com
St. Pete Is One Of America’s Best Cities for Work-Life Balance
St. Pete is one of America’s best cities for work-life balance. The report comes from CoworkingCafe. They ranked some of the largest U.S. cities by “their capacity to foster a healthy work/life balance for their working populations based on economic, cultural, and infrastructural factors, as well as their psychological influence.”
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
orangeandbluepress.com
Tragedy Strikes Florida Neighborhood: Young Mother Found Dead with Sleeping Son in Car
A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Comments / 5