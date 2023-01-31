Read full article on original website
Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
His Offensive Bumble Profile
Second Date Update: After hitting it off with Nick at Ferg’s in St. Pete Alyssa discovered his offensive Bumble profile. First, things looked promising for the two as they talked for a long time at the bar. Nick eventually asked for Alyssa’s number which is a good sign for him. However during their first meeting they both discovered that they were on Bumble. After Alyssa went home that night she began to search for Nick on the dating app. She would eventually find his profile and discovered something pretty shocking. On his profile he listed three things that were deal breakers for him. First, no drama. Second, no kids and third no “Big Girls.” Obviously this was pretty shocking to Alyssa not to mention a huge turn off. We had both of them on to discuss his offensive Bumble profile but would he be able to save his chances with Alyssa.
Gas Station Stop Makes Sarasota Man A Millionaire
There is a new Sarasota Millionaire and it’s all thanks to a stop at a gas station. Michael Gasek bought a 500X the Cash scratch-off game and when he scratched it off he was a millionaire. He bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota.
How To Boat Around Tampa Bay Without Owning A Boat
No boat needed. How to boat around Tampa Bay without owning a boat. Tampa Bay, Florida offers a variety of options for people to enjoy the water without having to own a boat. From boat rentals to chartered tours, here are some ways to experience the water around Tampa Bay. Whether you’re trying to celebrate a special occasion or just have a fun weekend, getting on the water in Tampa Bay is a great option. From boat rentals to chartered tours, there are plenty of ways to experience the water without owning a boat.
The Best Restaurant In Every Major City In Florida
Florida is a great place to find some amazing restaurants. Because we have so many different cultures living in the Sunshine State, our food options are endless. Did you know that there are over 41,000 restaurants in Florida? The only other states that have us beat are California, Texas and New York. This list has all of the best restaurants in every major city in Florida. We wanted to include every city and town, but for the sake of time, we only mentioned the top cities with population over 50,000 people.
Are Tampa Bay Home Buyers Coming Back On Board
Are Tampa Bay home buyers coming back on board. Indications suggest that buyers may be slowly reentering the housing market due to the stabilization of mortgage rates since 2022’s volatility. Redfin Corp found that while pending home sales fell 26% YoY during the four weeks ending Jan. 22, it was the smallest drop in over three months, and that metric has been rising MoM since December. Separately, home tours and requests for service for Redfin remain down 23% and 27% respectively from a year prior, but both are an improvement from November’s trough of 40% decline.
