Second Date Update: After hitting it off with Nick at Ferg’s in St. Pete Alyssa discovered his offensive Bumble profile. First, things looked promising for the two as they talked for a long time at the bar. Nick eventually asked for Alyssa’s number which is a good sign for him. However during their first meeting they both discovered that they were on Bumble. After Alyssa went home that night she began to search for Nick on the dating app. She would eventually find his profile and discovered something pretty shocking. On his profile he listed three things that were deal breakers for him. First, no drama. Second, no kids and third no “Big Girls.” Obviously this was pretty shocking to Alyssa not to mention a huge turn off. We had both of them on to discuss his offensive Bumble profile but would he be able to save his chances with Alyssa.

