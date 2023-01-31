ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Pepper's 29 lead UC Davis past Hawaii 75-63

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper's 29 points helped UC Davis defeat Hawaii 75-63 on Thursday night. Pepper was 12 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (14-9, 7-4 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Kane Milling recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
DAVIS, CA
WVNews

No. 12 Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 70

SANTA CLARA (16-8) Braun 1-3 2-4 4, Justice 4-12 2-2 12, Bediako 0-1 0-0 0, Podziemski 4-14 3-4 14, Stewart 9-15 1-2 22, Tilly 5-11 1-1 11, Tongue 0-1 5-6 5, Knapper 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Akametu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-19 70.
SPOKANE, WA
WVNews

Heal, Santa Clara women stop No. 17 Gonzaga's streak 77-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tess Heal scored 16 points, capped by two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, and Santa Clara ended No. 17 Gonzaga's 14-game winning streak with a 77-72 victory on Thursday night. The Broncos, who lost the first match-up this season 78-61 for its...
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy