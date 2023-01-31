Effective: 2023-01-31 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Anticipate total snow accumulations of a half inch or less and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and untreated roads may become icy and slick. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute.

