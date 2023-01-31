ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Carrie Underwood Shares Photos from Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Celebration: 'My Sunshine'

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4 Carrie Underwood can't believe how fast her youngest is growing up! On Sunday, the country singer, 40, shared a sweet tribute in honor of son Jacob's 4th birthday, featuring some photos from the little boy's Spiderman-themed celebration. "This was yesterday…and now you are 4.😩," Underwood wrote alongside a photo of Jacob as a baby. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for...
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Mom Voice’ Is Both Hilarious and Endearing [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch

That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Carrie Underwood Says A Rock Album Isn’t Out Of The Question: “You Never Really Know With Me… I Have An Affinity For Rock And Metal”

I would be SO here for a Carrie Underwood rock album. She’s about to head out on the road for the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, and recently spoke to Audacy about life on tour, the holiday’s, and what’s coming for her in 2023. And as it turns out, Carrie says she wouldn’t be opposed to making a rock album, which honestly wouldn’t be as surprising as it sounds, seeing as Carrie’s a BIG rock and metal […] The post Carrie Underwood Says A Rock Album Isn’t Out Of The Question: “You Never Really Know With Me… I Have An Affinity For Rock And Metal” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination

Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.“Work is work. I mean, I’ve got 40 people in my tour, so I want to make sure I keep them in hot food and shoes, you know?” he said earlier this week. Working hard is a theme for Adams, who last year released four albums —...
