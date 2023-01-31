I would be SO here for a Carrie Underwood rock album. She’s about to head out on the road for the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, and recently spoke to Audacy about life on tour, the holiday’s, and what’s coming for her in 2023. And as it turns out, Carrie says she wouldn’t be opposed to making a rock album, which honestly wouldn’t be as surprising as it sounds, seeing as Carrie’s a BIG rock and metal […] The post Carrie Underwood Says A Rock Album Isn’t Out Of The Question: “You Never Really Know With Me… I Have An Affinity For Rock And Metal” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

16 HOURS AGO