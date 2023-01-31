Stern Pinball Expands Technology Leadership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

Stern Pinball, Inc. (SPI) announced the appointment of Erica Frohm as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as part of our organizational commitment to technology innovation.

Erica and her team at 01 Insights collaborated closely with SPI’s Product Development Studio in the development of Stern Pinball’s award-winning Insider Connected platform. Early in her career, she served as Director of Systems Development at WMS Gaming. Since founding 01 Insights, Inc. in 2001, a world-class technology-oriented product development organization, Erica has designed and led several large projects in the gaming industry for clients including WMS, Aristocrat, IGT, Rocket Gaming Systems, and Rush Street Gaming. Erica holds business, physics, and electrical engineering degrees from the University of Colorado and Lake Forest College.

“Stern is committed to investing in all of our pinball products, especially to the innovation and evolution of our Insider Connected platform. Erica will continue to lead this charge and grow the future of pinball worldwide,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

