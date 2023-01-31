Suns' Deandre Ayton Future Trade Target For Luka Doncic's Mavs?

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is reportedly a name to keep an eye on as a future Dallas Mavericks trade target.

Building a sufficient supporting cast around Luka Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks ' top priority. After Jalen Brunson's free agency departure with short-term limitations in assets, doing so comes with challenges.

As the Mavs continue to improve their roster, finding younger options that can be core pieces for the future would be an advantageous process. Many of their already limited role players are either already over 30, or are rapidly nearing that age. Who could they target?

During a recent episode on ESPN's "The Lowe Post" podcast, Tim MacMahon mentioned Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton as a potential future trade target for the Mavs.

"(Ayton) is a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks," MacMahon said. "And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation."

The Suns were reluctant to give Ayton the fullest possible commitment they were eligible to make when he reached restricted free agency over the summer. The team was eligible to give him a five-year deal worth

Ayton had to sign a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, forcing the Suns' hand to match. Does that mean that Phoenix didn't want to keep him? No. There are limitations that arise when handing out five-year designated max deals for non-superstar talents, as evidenced by the Philadelphia 76ers' trade landscape for Ben Simmons.

Ayton hasn't quite lived up to the level of being a No. 1 overall pick, but he still is a productive center. He's averaging 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game this season. There are some key caveats, however. He's not a shot blocker or even that imposing of a paint presence. While he can switch, he's not shutting anyone down. There isn't a defensive scheme that is going to be enhanced significantly by adding him into the mix.

If the Mavs prove unable to retain Christian Wood and are faced with the need to address the center position, Ayton could be an intriguing option. It's unlikely that Wood will reach an agreement on a contract extension and otherwise will reach free agency this summer barring a change in outcome. Wood theoretically could be re-signed in free agency using Bird rights.

