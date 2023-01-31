Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
NC couple adds to retirement fund after winning Cash 5 jackpot: 'Honey, we won, we won.'
Teresa Logan plans to use the money for retirement and home renovations.
‘Such a blessing’: North Carolina woman plans to pay bills, buy car with $200,000 lottery win
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Natalie Carraway, of Wilmington, said she would win the top prize in the Hot 5’s game. On Friday, her prediction came true when she won $200,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.” […]
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman's 'Gut' Feeling Leads To Huge Lottery Prize
A North Carolina woman's gut feeling to try a new process of buying a lottery ticket led to a massive win. Renee Komanetsky, of Weaverville, is no stranger to the lottery. When she normally plays the Powerball, she usually get the Quick Pick ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. This time, however, her instincts told her to log onto the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, close her eyes and tap her phone six times while on the Powerball page.
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
Powerball jackpot 9th largest in history at $613 million
The amount will be up for grabs in the Monday drawing at 10:59 p.m. in which a winner could take the win as $613 million annuity or a lump sum of $329 million in cash.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins $150,000 With Scratch Off Ticket
A North Carolina school bus driver is naturally so excited after winning $150,000 with a scratch off ticket. We always love seeing people win lottery money in North Carolina but it especially touches our heart when someone so deserving wins big. Paula Harris of Warrenton says she always plays the same ticket and this time she hit it big. So what does she plan to do with all that money, she tells North Carolina Education lottery officials she plans to pay off her mortgage among other things.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
North Carolina Man Thought Massive Lottery Win 'Was A Joke'
The lucky player won his prize one day before his wife's birthday.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
