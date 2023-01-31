Hinton to oversee PCSF's HELP initiative

When Joycelyn Hinton retired in June 2021 after 31 years with the Perquimans and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, she likely thought her career as an educator had come to an end.

But her retirement plans changed after the Perquimans County Schools Foundation received a $45,000 grant to create a new position to work closely with students and school officials through the PCSF’s new HELP initiative. HELP stands for Helping Everyone Live Productively.

The foundation received the grant from the HCWGMW donor advised fund, which supports projects and programs addressing poverty that also involve homelessness and education.

The majority of the grant will be used employing someone “to assist struggling students and families, helping them to connect with resources existing within the community, neighboring counties and churches,” the foundation said in a press release.

As school officials reviewed the goals of the new position, foundation officials said one name kept coming up again and again to fill it: Hinton’s. The retired educator also impressed the Foundation Board of Directors in her application for the job:

“I am seeking a position that affords me the opportunity to assist with the success of children,” she wrote. “My desire is to assist students and parents to help determine their needs, contact employers for possible employment opportunities, connect families with community resource agencies and provide general support to struggling families.”

After that, the foundation “knew she was the person for the challenge,” Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said of Hinton. The board voted unanimously to approve hiring the retired educator at its January meeting.

In her new role with the foundation, Hinton’s job title will be homeless liaison and she’ll be working closely with school administrators, counselors and social workers “to ensure all children receive necessary resources at home and school to be successful,” the foundation said.

Foundation President Carson Stallings said the board was excited that Hinton agreed to accept the position.

“She is a former school employee and is already aware of state and school district policies, and other state and local policies, that impact children and youth,” he said. “Further, she is familiar with community resources that may provide assistance to needy students and their families.”

Lassiter described Hinton as “a great leader” who will work closely with school administrators and staff.

“She has the ability to develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community agencies and can embellish services beyond what the school district is able to provide,” Lassiter said. “Above all of her qualifications, she possesses the heart, compassion and love necessary” for the job.

According to Lassiter, the foundation will be able to apply for the HCWGMW grant again next year based on the program’s success this year.

The HCWGMW donor advised fund is administered by the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation. Since 2016, the HCWGMW fund has provided more than $820,000 in grant funding to nonprofits in the four counties served by the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.