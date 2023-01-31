ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Hinton to oversee PCSF's HELP initiative

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCi4P_0kXeV98J00

When Joycelyn Hinton retired in June 2021 after 31 years with the Perquimans and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, she likely thought her career as an educator had come to an end.

But her retirement plans changed after the Perquimans County Schools Foundation received a $45,000 grant to create a new position to work closely with students and school officials through the PCSF’s new HELP initiative. HELP stands for Helping Everyone Live Productively.

The foundation received the grant from the HCWGMW donor advised fund, which supports projects and programs addressing poverty that also involve homelessness and education.

The majority of the grant will be used employing someone “to assist struggling students and families, helping them to connect with resources existing within the community, neighboring counties and churches,” the foundation said in a press release.

As school officials reviewed the goals of the new position, foundation officials said one name kept coming up again and again to fill it: Hinton’s. The retired educator also impressed the Foundation Board of Directors in her application for the job:

“I am seeking a position that affords me the opportunity to assist with the success of children,” she wrote. “My desire is to assist students and parents to help determine their needs, contact employers for possible employment opportunities, connect families with community resource agencies and provide general support to struggling families.”

After that, the foundation “knew she was the person for the challenge,” Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said of Hinton. The board voted unanimously to approve hiring the retired educator at its January meeting.

In her new role with the foundation, Hinton’s job title will be homeless liaison and she’ll be working closely with school administrators, counselors and social workers “to ensure all children receive necessary resources at home and school to be successful,” the foundation said.

Foundation President Carson Stallings said the board was excited that Hinton agreed to accept the position.

“She is a former school employee and is already aware of state and school district policies, and other state and local policies, that impact children and youth,” he said. “Further, she is familiar with community resources that may provide assistance to needy students and their families.”

Lassiter described Hinton as “a great leader” who will work closely with school administrators and staff.

“She has the ability to develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community agencies and can embellish services beyond what the school district is able to provide,” Lassiter said. “Above all of her qualifications, she possesses the heart, compassion and love necessary” for the job.

According to Lassiter, the foundation will be able to apply for the HCWGMW grant again next year based on the program’s success this year.

The HCWGMW donor advised fund is administered by the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation. Since 2016, the HCWGMW fund has provided more than $820,000 in grant funding to nonprofits in the four counties served by the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.

Comments / 2

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Elizabeth City State University awarded $2.1 million grant to expand high-speed connectivity in underserved communities

Elizabeth City State University has been awarded $2.1 million for a two-year program to help expand Internet connectivity in rural and underserved minority communities. The grant, announced Tuesday, is one of 12 the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is giving to historically minority-serving colleges and universities as part of its Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC).
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health

Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Fort Monroe development moving forward

Apartments, a 250-person event center, a boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant, a marina and a firing range will soon dot the landscape at Fort Monroe with the help of historic tax credits, public funds and private investment. Hanover County-based Echelon Resources Inc. was named master developer by the Fort Monroe...
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
568
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy