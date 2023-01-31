Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Robert Kraft says Patriots 'will do everything in our power' to sign Tom Brady to one-day contract
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told CNN that not only him, but also New England fans want the team to sign newly retired Tom Brady to a one-day contract.
Julian Edelman Makes Offer To Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement
Julian Edelman wants to be teammates with Tom Brady again. No, we’re not talking about Brady throwing to Edelman in an NFL game, something the duo did better than most quarterback-wide receiver tandems in league history across a decade in New England. A football reunion is off the table, as Edelman recently ended comeback speculation and Brady on Wednesday retired “for good.”
Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement
Almost everyone and their grandma heaped praise on Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, closing the book on an NFL career that spanned 23 seasons and included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. Rob Parker, predictably, took a different approach to the news, instead pointing out the...
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News
“Thank you again, Tom Brady,” the team wrote alongside a retweet of last year’s congratulations message Tom Brady got a subdued-yet-hilarious response to his retirement announcement yesterday from his former team, the New England Patriots. The quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs, announced his second retirement from football on Wednesday morning — exactly a year after announcing his first. In response to Brady calling it quits "for real," the Patriots were quick to post a congratulations message on Twitter. But instead of creating...
How Bill Belichick Humbled Chad Johnson Upon Joining Patriots
Chad Johnson was the cream of the crop for the bulk of his 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. But upon arriving in Foxboro, the former star wide receiver quickly learned he was just another player with the Patriots. Johnson looked back on his New England tenure during a recent...
NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million: What it means for Giants
The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
Bill Belichick reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement, explains impact QB had on him
The Tom Brady era ended four years ago in New England, but no one will forget the impact the quarterback had on the Patriots franchise or the region. That includes owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. On Wednesday, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 historic...
New England Patriots Troll Tom Brady After 2nd Retirement: ‘Thank You Again’
The shade of it all! The New England Patriots couldn't help trolling Tom Brady after he announced his second retirement on Wednesday, February 1. After the quarterback, 45, confirmed his exit from the NFL, his former team retweeted their own message from his February 2022 retirement, adding the comment: "Quite the ride indeed. Thank you […]
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
Tom Brady retires again: Former Patriots QB officially announces his retirement ‘for good’
The greatest quarterback in NFL history is officially hanging up his cleats. Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from the game of football after 23 legendary seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots legend announced the news on social media with a 53-second video.
Tom Brady quits the NFL, this time ‘for good’
Tom Brady, the most decorated player in the history of the National Football League, has retired — this time “for good.”. The player who won a league record seven Super Bowls — and who holds an astonishing number of other NFL records — made the emotional announcement at an undisclosed beach on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Tom Brady told his father he was retiring a week before announcement (report)
Shortly after 8 a.m. EST Wednesday, Tom Brady shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement -- again. For those on the outside, it seemed to come from nowhere. But the former New England Patriots quarterback had reportedly been telling those around him that he’d already made the decision.
Tedy Bruschi Shares Amazing Story of Tom Brady's Addiction to Winning
Bruschi shares amazing story of Tom Brady's addiction to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, and he says it's "for good" this time. Assuming a second comeback attempt won't happen, we can finally close the final chapter...
NFLPA Reveals All-Pro Voting by Position; Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase Not Included
The NFL Players Association has unveiled the full results from its first-ever All-Pro team, with some notable players absent from the top five of their position groups. In a deep year for wide receivers, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase didn't crack the top five. The list was headlined by Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.
