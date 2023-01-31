ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student brought BB gun to Sharyland Pioneer High School, police say

By Mia Morales
 2 days ago

SHARYLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Sharyland Pioneer High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning, the district said in a social media post.

At 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a call at the high school in reference of a student with a BB gun, McAllen PD told ValleyCentral.

The student was placed in custody and charged with exhibition or threat with a firearm, a third degree felony, McAllen PD said.

Valley psychiatrist explains what’s behind rise in school threats

“The juvenile is transported to a juvenile detention facility,” McAllen PD told ValleyCentral.

McAllen PD has not released the age or identity of the student.

The lockdown has been lifted, the district confirmed with ValleyCentral.

Maria. M. Vidaurri, Superintendent of Schools, provided a statement on the threat.

“I would like to reiterate that the safety of all students, staff, and the entire community is and will continue to be our utmost priority,” Vidaurri said. “No joke, rumor, or pun will be taken lightly, especially in regard to safety.”

The lockdown is currently under investigation.

