bluevalleypost.com
12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal
Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
lawrencekstimes.com
Law symposium at KU to highlight barriers to re-entry after incarceration
An upcoming symposium will focus on the barriers that people face when they’re trying to re-enter society after they’ve been imprisoned. The program will examine current issues surrounding housing access, employment, fines and fees, and financial marginalization, according to a news release about the event. The symposium will...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County rent assistance program switching to lottery system sooner than planned; applications open
The Douglas County Housing Stabilization Collaborative is moving away from a first-come, first-served model to distribute funding for residents in need of rent and utility assistance. That change is happening now — sooner than planned, according to an update from the HSC. The HSC’s website was having server troubles because...
27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits. “Our animals always seem to […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police work with domestic violence center to prevent and identify human trafficking
LAWRENCE — In the years following a high-profile murder case, the Lawrence Police Department and The Willow Domestic Violence Center joined forces to help victims of human trafficking. The two organizations worked to fine-tune a longstanding relationship with the addition of a victims’ advocate in 2020. In January...
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay reacts to high number of 2023 killings in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Since the start of 2023, there have been 7 killings in Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commented on this high number, saying he is saddened by the numerous incidents. “I can’t recall a singular month during my time as a prosecutor, where we have had this many homicides,” said Kagay. […]
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
bluevalleypost.com
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes its doors
A popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park has closed its food truck following a permit dispute with the city.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
