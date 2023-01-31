ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Children’s Center: If only they came with a manual (Column)

Note: The Lawrence Times is offering some space for area organizations and organizers to express their views, provide updates and attempt to reach other folks who might share their mission. This post is contributed content (i.e., not produced by the Times staff). See more in our Community Voices section, or see how to submit your own piece.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Law symposium at KU to highlight barriers to re-entry after incarceration

An upcoming symposium will focus on the barriers that people face when they’re trying to re-enter society after they’ve been imprisoned. The program will examine current issues surrounding housing access, employment, fines and fees, and financial marginalization, according to a news release about the event. The symposium will...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits.  “Our animals always seem to […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds

Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
ATCHISON, KS
Salina Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS

