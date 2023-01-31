Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
The Penn State-Iowa Wrestling Match Crushed Its Big Ten Network Record
The match between the nation's top-ranked programs drew a record 388,000 viewers on BTN.
Thoughts on Ohio State’s loss at home against Wisconsin
For the eighth time in nine games, the Ohio State men’s basketball team has put a mark on the wrong side of the ledger in the win/loss column. It’s been one of the worst stretches of basketball that I can remember the Buckeyes having. This game looked like...
Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year
Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State
Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
Penn State's Drive to the NCAA Tournament Starts Now
The Lions visit Nebraska needing a Big Ten road win — and to shoot much better.
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl
An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday. He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills played in...
Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday
Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...
Penn State Takes Another Run at No. 1 Purdue
The Lions look for their second road win over a ranked team this season — and first ever vs. the nation's No. 1.
WATCH: Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers' blowout win over Minnesota
Rutgers dem0lished Minnesota at home on Wednesday night by a final score of 90-55 in what was a completely one-sided affair. The victory pushed Rutgers to 15-7 on the season and 7-4 in the Big Ten. After the rout, head coach Steve Pikiell spoke about the win, his team and more. Here is a look at Pikiell's post-game press conference in its entirety.
College Basketball Odds: Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023
ESPN 2 will feature a hotly-contested matchup in the Big 10 Conference on Tuesday night. The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers (15-6) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (14-7) in a game that will alter the course of the conference standings. You want want to miss this, so check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana-Maryland prediction and pick.
