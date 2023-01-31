ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year

Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
247Sports

Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers' blowout win over Minnesota

Rutgers dem0lished Minnesota at home on Wednesday night by a final score of 90-55 in what was a completely one-sided affair. The victory pushed Rutgers to 15-7 on the season and 7-4 in the Big Ten. After the rout, head coach Steve Pikiell spoke about the win, his team and more. Here is a look at Pikiell's post-game press conference in its entirety.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

