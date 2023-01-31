ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win

Brittany teased Apple about heading to the offseason after her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Brittany Mahomes' Twitter fingers are on fire this week. The 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a snarky response for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband eliminated his team from Super Bowl contention on Sunday. "Cancun on 3," Brittany wrote in a tweet on Sunday, likely making reference to Apple's posts after the Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills one...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany gets trolled by fans for post-game tweet ‘Cancun on 3’ on CB Eli Apple after AFC championship game win over Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, fired again after the Chiefs’ triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship. The virtual war between the two fan bases started with the draw, and it isn’t likely to end even after the game. Previously, Brittany Mahomes roasted the mayor of Cincinnati for his provocative comment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Likes Tweet That Takes A Dig At Josh Allen

The The Buffalo Bills high-powered offense struggled in their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Star WR Stefon Diggs couldn’t contain his frustration. A video of the wide receiver’s fourth-quarter outburst toward QB Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.
Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Blue View

Could LB Bobby Okereke be an answer for the New York Giants?

Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Bobby Okereke familiarized himself well with the New York Giants in Week 17. The Giants defeated the Colts 38-10; still, Okereke jumped out on film and happened to have his second-highest graded Pro Football Focus game. Okereke had 13 tackles, six stops, and one elbow to the dome of Daniel Jones that caused an unnecessary roughness penalty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

