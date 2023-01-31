Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
Brittany teased Apple about heading to the offseason after her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Brittany Mahomes' Twitter fingers are on fire this week. The 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a snarky response for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband eliminated his team from Super Bowl contention on Sunday. "Cancun on 3," Brittany wrote in a tweet on Sunday, likely making reference to Apple's posts after the Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills one...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to walk into the season with a very promising coaching staff.
sportszion.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany gets trolled by fans for post-game tweet ‘Cancun on 3’ on CB Eli Apple after AFC championship game win over Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, fired again after the Chiefs’ triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship. The virtual war between the two fan bases started with the draw, and it isn’t likely to end even after the game. Previously, Brittany Mahomes roasted the mayor of Cincinnati for his provocative comment.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
prosportsextra.com
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Likes Tweet That Takes A Dig At Josh Allen
The The Buffalo Bills high-powered offense struggled in their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Star WR Stefon Diggs couldn’t contain his frustration. A video of the wide receiver’s fourth-quarter outburst toward QB Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.
Look: Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Response To Trash Talk
There was a lot of trash talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals heading into this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game. A few of the Bengals players referred to Arrowhead as "Burrowhead" while the Cincinnati Mayor joked that Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes' father. That led ...
Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was...
Lamar Jackson Contract Holdout at Camp? What Are Ravens Thinking?
If the Ravens place the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, there is some uncertainty about whether he would show up for OTAs.
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game
Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating. The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs ...
Big Blue View
Could LB Bobby Okereke be an answer for the New York Giants?
Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Bobby Okereke familiarized himself well with the New York Giants in Week 17. The Giants defeated the Colts 38-10; still, Okereke jumped out on film and happened to have his second-highest graded Pro Football Focus game. Okereke had 13 tackles, six stops, and one elbow to the dome of Daniel Jones that caused an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Comments / 0