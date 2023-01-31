Read full article on original website
agfax.com
Farmers Have ‘Special Responsibility’ To Protect Resources, Governor Says At Conservation Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. — From the fertile soils of its farmlands to waterways that are crucial to commerce, Louisiana’s natural resources are key to the success of agriculture — and those involved in the industry have a duty to protect them, Gov. John Bel Edwards told a luncheon crowd of farmers, scientists and others Jan. 31.
agfax.com
Arkansas Rice Annual Meeting Dives Into Important Issues
STUTTGART, AR – More than 225 rice growers and industry representatives gathered here yesterday for a joint meeting of the Arkansas Rice Federation and Arkansas Rice Council as planning for the 2023 season and Farm Bill year gets underway. USA Rice President & CEO Betsy Ward praised the Arkansas...
