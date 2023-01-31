ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Rising insurance premiums impact homebuying and selling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Soaring insurance premiums are impacting not just existing homeowners in Louisiana but also some prospective homebuyers. And real estate and closing companies see it firsthand. Ginger Wiggins is a realtor with Coldwell Banker and serves as secretary-treasurer for the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR).
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Man’s body found alongside Slidell road identified by coroner

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man found alongside a road has been identified by St. Tammany Parish Coroner, according to police. The death was reported to the sheriff’s office early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Corner’s Office said the body was identified as 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell. The body was found near Manzella Road near Slidell early Monday.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy