Sullivan County, IN

FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Deer poachers caught in Sullivan County

Three people were arrested in Sullivan County for night hunting from a roadway. Conservation officers charged 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30 year old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Hmung Lian with misdemeanor counts of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to a fatal crash on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news on Terre Haute's south side. News 10 is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 near Springhill. Details are limited, but police told us one person has died. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning. It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead, 1 injured in semi vs van crash on US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open. Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

