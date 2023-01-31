Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
WTHI
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
vincennespbs.org
Deer poachers caught in Sullivan County
Three people were arrested in Sullivan County for night hunting from a roadway. Conservation officers charged 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30 year old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Hmung Lian with misdemeanor counts of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
WTHR
3 arrested in Sullivan County for illegally hunting deer
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis after an illegal hunting incident in Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32, are accused of five misdemeanor charges:. Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer. Hunting with the aid of a...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
3 from Indy arrested after poaching deer in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State conservation officers say three people from Indianapolis are charged with illegally shooting a deer from a roadway after a Sullivan County incident. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 400 E and […]
News Now Warsaw
Three arrested for night hunting in southern Indiana
SULLIVAN — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face several misdemeanor charges for backlighting, which is the practice of hunting animals at night while using off-road vehicles and high-powered lights.
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
WIBC.com
Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
WTHI
Crews respond to a fatal crash on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news on Terre Haute's south side. News 10 is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 near Springhill. Details are limited, but police told us one person has died. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.
WIBC.com
Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning. It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in semi vs van crash on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open. Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the […]
ISP: Numerous reports of the latest Indiana State Police phone scam in Indianapolis Post
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Indianapolis Post has been receiving many complaints regarding a phone scam in the area. The caller identification on the call says, “Indiana State Police Post 52,” with the phone number listed as 317-899-8577 (the phone number to the post). The scammers pose themselves as police officers and […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
