Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Public Theater Welcomes Shaunda Miles McDill as the Next Managing Director
The Public has announced that Shaunda Miles McDill, will be the Public’s next Managing Director. She will assume the role later this month and share organizational leadership of The Public with her producing partner, Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski. Shaunda McDill at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. (Photo by Asia...
How Do You love, Pittsburgh? Maker Moments is a Showcase of Local Talent
Love, Pittsburgh is ready to make the moment right with its newest monthly event series, Maker Moments. Featuring local artists, shopping discounts, gift basket raffles and beverages from Cinderlands Warehouse, the first event took place Jan. 26 at love, Pittsburgh’s Strip District shop. love, Pittsburgh also has locations on Mount Washington and Downtown.
Pittsburgh to pay tribute to August Wilson during Black History Month
Pittsburgh officials said Monday that the city will celebrate Black History Month in February by paying tribute to August Wilson, an acclaimed playwright who was born in the city’s Hill District. The city’s Office of Special Events is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh Library System, which has acquired...
The Chocolate Nutcracker Is Coming to Pittsburgh with African Dance and a Modernized Story
Pittsburgh is about to get a Nutcracker unlike any traditional version the city may have seen before, performed in African dance by an all-Black cast. “The Chocolate Nutcracker,” with two shows set for Saturday, in honor of Black History Month, is a contemporary adaptation of the classic tale. Artistic...
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
🌭 February 2023 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Food news came in at a brisk pace last month. Let’s see who’s opening, closing or switching it up as we move into the heart of winter. 🍺 Aslin Beer Co., the Virginia-based brewer, is now open in the Terminal. This is the brewery’s fourth location nationally. The 10-barrel brewhouse sits alongside a coffee shop and 12,000 square foot dining area with a full food menu. (Strip District)
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
Sad Mex: Why A Popular Oakland Eatery Just Shut Down After 30 Years
After three decades in Oakland, Mad Mex said “adios” to the neighborhood. The “funky fresh Cal-Mex” spot at 370 Atwood St. — big Burrito Restaurant Group’s first eatery — closed its doors for good on Jan. 31. Bill Fuller, president of big Burrito,...
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Pittsburgh area
Luke Bryan is coming back to the Steel City area!
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
Mad Mex in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood closing after three decades
PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is closing its doors. Mad Mex in Oakland will be closing up shop after 30 years. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, ongoing staffing and operational challenges are to blame. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Not What You Might Expect – Japanese Sandwiches in Troy Hill?
Chef Gary Marshall immerses himself in Japanese culture one bite (and tat) at a time. The heavily inked foodie fell in love with the body art form, which led him to explore the country’s cuisine and hone his skills at Umami, Roger Li’s izakaya, or Japanese pub, in Lawrenceville.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nellie
Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he’s now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie will come to his door for finger sniffs and treats as long as nobody moves too quickly. His new family will need to give him regular play sessions and lots of positive reinforcement to help him continue his progress toward becoming a companion. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a relatively normal life! Nellie is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
The Pittsburgh Foundation to invest $50M to advance racial equity, racial justice
The Pittsburgh Foundation on Tuesday announced a new strategic plan: It will invest $50 million of its unrestricted grantmaking pool over the next five years to advance racial equity and racial justice.
