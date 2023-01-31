Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he’s now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie will come to his door for finger sniffs and treats as long as nobody moves too quickly. His new family will need to give him regular play sessions and lots of positive reinforcement to help him continue his progress toward becoming a companion. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a relatively normal life! Nellie is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO