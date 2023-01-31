Read full article on original website
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
Detours ahead: State to close Jupiter exits on Florida's Turnpike this weekend
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exits from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. The state had originally planned to do the work...
Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — — WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be.
What you need to know about Brightline's upcoming 110 mph train tests in Palm Beach County
The next phase of Brightline's $2.7 billion connection from South Florida to Orlando will take place in the form of testing trains at 110 mph in West Palm Beach and northern Palm Beach County. Here's everything Palm Beach County residents need to know. ...
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
Ferrari Left Hanging In Florida Elevator Shaft After Car Lift Malfunctions
It took fire rescue crews four hours to remove the luxury car.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful
Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
Brightline to Resume 79 MPH Testing in Indian River County
Indian River County - Friday February 3, 2023: Brightline will resume 79 mph train testing in Indian River County this weekend. The testing begins Saturday, February 4 at 7 a.m. Saturday and will last through Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Train speeds of up to 79 mph can be expected along a stretch of track from Winter Beach, through Gifford to Vero Beach. Flaggers will be present at all crossings and residents can expect additional wait times.
Police In Florida Searching For 74-Year-Old Man Who Went Missing After Picking Up Lyft Riders
Family members of 74-year-old Gary Levin have not heard from him since he picked up some riders for Lyft on Monday, according to police. Family members told WPBF that he went missing after he picked up some riders for Lyft. It doesn’t add up at all,” Lindsay
Florida Cat Surrendered For Being “Too Affectionate” Finds Forever Home
We’ve heard of pets being surrendered for being “too big and too strong,” but “too affectionate” is a new one. “Too affectionate” is what Jerry’s owner told the Humane Society of Broward County when she abandoned him at the shelter just before Christmas.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
