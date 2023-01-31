Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO