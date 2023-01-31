ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juno Beach, FL

cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — — WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful

Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline to Resume 79 MPH Testing in Indian River County

Indian River County - Friday February 3, 2023: Brightline will resume 79 mph train testing in Indian River County this weekend. The testing begins Saturday, February 4 at 7 a.m. Saturday and will last through Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Train speeds of up to 79 mph can be expected along a stretch of track from Winter Beach, through Gifford to Vero Beach. Flaggers will be present at all crossings and residents can expect additional wait times.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

VERO BEACH, FL

