Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 am to work in radio since 2004 and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable and that's the most important meal of the day breakfast. I love me some breakfast, but...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: February 3-5, 2023
Winter festivals around West Michigan continue this weekend in several communities. There is also the Auto Show, Concerts, Disney on Ice, a BBQ festival, and chances to go back to the 80s!. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in February
We have cars, boats, golf, beer, food, winter events, films, and psychics in the fair and festivals for February. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter wonderland, giving you plenty of reasons to get outside and enjoy the...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Wesco Introduces A Sweet New Paczki Flavor To Their 2023 Lineup
Feburary has arrived which means Fat Tuesday will be here before you know it. And that means one thing specifically in West Michigan: It's Paczki season!. There's a debate on which flavor of the sweet polish donuts is best. But, these generally jelly filled treats come in fruit varieties, they also have a few unique takes out there too. And with update that Wesco just dropped: your favorite is probably available in their 12 flavor lineup.
Woody The Woodchuck Said What?! Will There Be Sun or More Snow in Michigan?
If this day confuses you as it confuses me, I am glad I am not alone. But for those, you live and breathe by the groundhog. Will we have six more weeks of winter or is an early spring on the horizon?. What Did Punxsutawney Phil Say?. Punxsutawney Phil made...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan
Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show
There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Grand Rapids Needs These Popular Restaurants And Businesses in 2023
I grew up in Howell and moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and got my first full-time radio gig. When I arrived I was blown away by how much there was to do in a city the size of Grand Rapids compared to my small hometown. Working in...
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
A 6 Year Old Michigan Boy Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
A Michigan father was putting his 6-year-old son Mason to bed on Saturday night when car after car started pulling up to his house and dropping off food deliveries. After $1,000 of food was dropped off at his house Keith Stonehouse figured out what had happened. How Did Mason Order...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
