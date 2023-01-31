ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Stranded Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Florida Student Alerts Animal Control

A stranded dog in Florida lucked out recently when a child passing by noticed the pup was stuck in the mud and notified rescuers. Student Spots Stranded Dog in Mud The student was walking to school earlier this week in Tampa when they passed by the shallow end of a pond and noticed a dog […] The post Stranded Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Florida Student Alerts Animal Control appeared first on DogTime.
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
BAYONET POINT, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida: Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Case in Osceola County

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'We are coming for you' | HCSO launches new firearms lab to help solve crimes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new firearms lab to help them solve gun-related crimes quicker and more efficiently. When investigators go to a crime scene, they collect firearms and bullet casings as evidence. In a lot of cases, those materials are sent over to a state lab in order to run them through a national database.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
