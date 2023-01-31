Read full article on original website
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville. Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Stranded Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Florida Student Alerts Animal Control
A stranded dog in Florida lucked out recently when a child passing by noticed the pup was stuck in the mud and notified rescuers. Student Spots Stranded Dog in Mud The student was walking to school earlier this week in Tampa when they passed by the shallow end of a pond and noticed a dog […] The post Stranded Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Florida Student Alerts Animal Control appeared first on DogTime.
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
Florida: Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Case in Osceola County
Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
#GoodNews: Boy Walking To School Sees Trapped Dog, Leading To Its Rescue
A Florida boy walking to school notices a dog trapped in a pond leading to its rescue. Earlier this week, a boy was cutting through Lucy Dell Park in Tampa headed to school when he noticed a dog stuck in a pond unable to get out. Firefighters from Hillsborough County...
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
'We are coming for you' | HCSO launches new firearms lab to help solve crimes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new firearms lab to help them solve gun-related crimes quicker and more efficiently. When investigators go to a crime scene, they collect firearms and bullet casings as evidence. In a lot of cases, those materials are sent over to a state lab in order to run them through a national database.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Two Suspects That Broke Into Hudson Business
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that broke into a Hudson business. On Jan. 15, between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy
Pregnant Tampa murder victim’s family wonders how she ended up in neighborhood
Questions remain about the murder of a mother who was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa Monday night.
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
