Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO