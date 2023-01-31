ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on California crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Catherine Swysen to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and nominated Judge Tari Cody as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division 6 on Jan. 31. The post Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly

A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.
Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California

Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
Bills, bills and more bills at California Legislature

They’ve been back for nearly a month, so it’s time for California lawmakers to deliver on some of their campaign promises. That means the legislative session is starting to pick up steam.  Let’s get to the highlights from a busy Monday at the state Capitol (warning: prepare for quite a bit of déjà vu): Public […]
Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights

Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge

Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to […]
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
Double-Barreled ‘Tort Wars’ Conflict Heats Up

Nothing is more pervasive in California’s Capitol than what have been dubbed “tort wars” – skirmishes over rules governing personal injury lawsuits. No session of the Legislature is complete without at least one clash over who can sue whom for what act and collect damages that can potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
