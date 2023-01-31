A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.

