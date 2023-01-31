Read full article on original website
Related
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on California crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Catherine Swysen to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and nominated Judge Tari Cody as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division 6 on Jan. 31. The post Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Washington Examiner
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly
A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
localocnews.com
Assembly Republicans: Questions for Newsom ahead of his gun control announcement
Governor Newsom is sticking with his MO of deflecting blame for his record on crime with a press conference to announce yet another piece of gun legislation. As he pushed for even more restrictions on law abiding gun owners, here are some questions we’d love him to answer about his record on public safety.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on Death of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. “I join Californians in mourning the tragic loss of Officer...
The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California
Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
Bills, bills and more bills at California Legislature
They’ve been back for nearly a month, so it’s time for California lawmakers to deliver on some of their campaign promises. That means the legislative session is starting to pick up steam. Let’s get to the highlights from a busy Monday at the state Capitol (warning: prepare for quite a bit of déjà vu): Public […]
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights
Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
sjvsun.com
Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge
Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
‘It’s a big removal of a barrier’: What housing at California’s community colleges looks like
Two California community colleges built housing in the last couple of years, with very different approaches. The projects give a peek at the future of student housing as the state rolls out $500 million in grants to build or expand dorms and apartments on a dozen community college campuses.
Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to […]
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
GV Wire
Double-Barreled ‘Tort Wars’ Conflict Heats Up
Nothing is more pervasive in California’s Capitol than what have been dubbed “tort wars” – skirmishes over rules governing personal injury lawsuits. No session of the Legislature is complete without at least one clash over who can sue whom for what act and collect damages that can potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
Comments / 0