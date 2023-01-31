ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

WESH

15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
APOPKA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old

A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

3 hurt in multivehicle crash on SR-429 in Ocoee, FHP says

A multivehicle crash Thursday morning in Orange County prompted the closure of State Road 429. The wreck was reported at 6:16 a.m. on S.R. 429 near Plant Street in Ocoee. Southbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in man’s fatal shooting

Deputies are searching for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, January 30, at 9:34 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Travis Rashard Grubbs, 36, who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

