‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted his brother as well as his 71-year-old grandmother, then ran out of the house after the victim made contact with authorities.

Xavier Anthony Perez, 26, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the felony offense of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person as well as the misdemeanor offenses of assault causing bodily injury family violence, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Perez was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, January 30, 2023, where he remains on bonds totaling $14,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a residence on Grant Gill Lane just after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in reference to an assault.

Authorities said officers were advised prior to their arrival at the scene that a subject said his brother had attacked his grandmother. Dispatch then advised there was no more response on the line except yelling in the background.

Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.

The victim told police his brother, whom he identified to be Perez, was “mad and was acting out”, and that his grandmother was going to call the police.

The victim said Perez then got more upset and pushed his grandmother onto the couch and was trying to take her phone to prevent her from calling the police.

According to police, the victim said he pulled Perez off of his grandmother and said he was going to call the police, then pulled out his phone and called 911. The victim told police Perez said, “I’ll give you a reason to call police”.

The affidavit said the victim then began backing into the kitchen while on the phone with the call taker. He said Perez punched him four times in the left side of the face with a closed fist, and that Perez was trying to take the phone from him while he was hitting him.

The victim told police that while Perez was attacking him, he fell into a clothing rack in the kitchen. He said Perez realized the call to the police had already been made, so he ran out of the house.

The officer noted in the affidavit that they observed the victim’s face to be swollen, as well as a clothing rack knocked down in the kitchen.

According to the affidavit, police then spoke to Perez’s grandmother, the other alleged victim. She gave the police the same recollection of events and said she felt pain in her back because she is 71 years old and fell too quickly into the couch. She said she wanted to press charges and would call the police if Perez returned to the residence.

Police said officers checked the area but were unable to locate Perez.

According to authorities, WFPD officers were dispatched back to the residence a few hours later on Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from the first victim that Perez was at the front door and attempting to enter the residence by banging on the door.

When police returned to the scene, they said they observed Perez standing at the front door, where he was placed under arrest.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

