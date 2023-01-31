ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office

By Christopher Lugo
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars.

Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water.

On Jan. 17, deputies said they were following up on a theft of services complaint on Hwy. 4. They said they started the investigation on Jan. 6, and since then, they have heard multiple dogs on the property.

Bond denied under Aniah’s Law in Opelika’s Amore Wiggins murder case

While at the scene on Jan. 17, deputies said they heard barking in a shed next to the residence. According to the arrest report, one of the deputies approached the shed and smelled a “foul odor of urine, feces and decomposition.” Deputies said inside the shed there were two kennels stacked on top of each other. In the top kennel, deputies said there was a deceased dog in decomposition, “where the skull was visible.” They said the deceased dog was under an electric blanket. Behind the stacked kennels was a single kennel with a white and brown spotted dog. Deputies said the dog was covered in feces and was “extremely” malnourished, “where the outline of each rib bone could be seen.”

The distance between the stacked kennels, according to deputies, was less than three feet. They said while checking on the white and brown dog, deputies said they saw empty bowls with a little bit of dry dog food on the floor. They said they gave some food and water to the dog and then contacted Animal Control.

On Jan. 18, deputies responded again to the home, and they said dogs could still be heard in the shed and the residence. They said there was no change in location of the deceased dog, and everything was in the same condition. Deputies said they noticed a side door to the residence was cracked open, so they went inside. While inside, deputies said they saw a white pitbull style dog in a kennel with no food or water. They said the kennel floor was covered in feces and urine and the dog had injuries to its face and paws.

While on the property, deputies said they found two graves, one appearing to be fresh, with cans of dog food for “memorial purposes” near the grave, and the second was shallow with no memorial items and rib bones were “exposed to the elements.”

In total, two dogs, one cat and one pig were seized from the residence, according to deputies.

SRCSO told WKRG News 5 on Monday they are still searching for one person in connection with this case.

Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death

Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, is wanted for five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. SRCSO said she is approximately 5’01” and 95 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, is wanted for five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water.

Anyone with information about Williams and her whereabouts can contact SRCSO at 850-983-1190, or Santa Rosa County CrimeStoppers at 850-437-STOP.

Hopkins is still in the Santa Rosa County Jail held without bond.

Alice Waggle
2d ago

Florida Governor needs to make animal abuse a felony like other states already did!

Related
wild941.com

Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute

A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wtvy.com

Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
NEWTON, GA
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

WCSO looking for two burglary suspects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
WRBL News 3

