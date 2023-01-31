The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Is Dramatically Slashing the Price On His Ultra-Cheerful, Airy Los Feliz Mansion — See Inside!

Xander jolts up panting in bed from a dream about Sarah coming back to him. Next to him and half-naked under the covers, Gwen asks if he’s okay. He tries to brush it off, but Gwen assumes he was dreaming about Sarah. He admits it. Gwen asks if sleeping with her was a drunken mistake. He says last night was a mistake, but on her part. She slept with a drunken messed-up loser, but he slept with someone who gave up everything for him. She stood by him when no one else would. He’s not sure what he can offer in return. He admits he’s not over Sarah and doesn’t know when he will be, if ever.

13 HOURS AGO