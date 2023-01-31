Read full article on original website
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
brooklynvegan.com
caroline announce spring US tour
UK post-rock collective caroline have shared some North American tour dates coming up surrounding their appearance at Big Ears Festival this spring. In addition to the Knoxville, TN fest, they'll hit Philadelphia, Chicago, DC, and NYC in early April. They're also set to play Salisbury, UK, festival End Of The Road in late August/early September.
brooklynvegan.com
Death To All add NYC date to ‘Individual Thought Patterns’ tour with Suffocation
Death To All--the offshoot of legendary death metal band Death featuring former Death members Gene Hoglan (drums), Steve DiGiorgio (bass), and Bobby Koelble (guitar), with Cynic live/session member Max Phelps on guitar and vocals--recently announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Individual Thought Patterns with New York death metal vets Suffocation and newer band Nukem, though that tour did not initially include a NYC date. Now it does: March 24 at Webster Hall. Tickets to that show go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Thursday (2/2) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
brooklynvegan.com
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy & more playing multi-city Re:SET concert series (BV Presale for NYC)
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new artist-curated outdoor show series presented by AEG. Each headliner has curated a lineup for their respective days of the series, which travels to 12 cities in June. LCD Soundsystem's days feature Jamie xx and IDLES, with Big Freedia and L'Rain each joining them in select cities; boygenius' days feature Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; and Steve Lacy's days feature James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé. Re:SET promises "a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts." See the full schedule below.
Stereogum
Brooklyn Resident Hamilon Leithauser Accidentally Receives Mystery Person’s Ashes
Hamilton Leithauser is gearing up for a sizable slate of Walkmen reunion shows this year, which may or may not involve rehearsal. But first, he has to figure out what to do with the human remains that showed up at his home. Leithauser tweeted Tuesday that he’d received a package...
Manhattan lottery player wins more than $19,000 in Take 5 drawing
MANHATTAN (PIX11) —Winner! A Manhattan Take 5 player bought a ticket worth $19,088 for Tuesday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. The top-prize ticket was sold at Royal Deli, located at 817 Ninth Avenue. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again […]
brooklynvegan.com
Ecstatic Music Festival 2023 lineup: Joe Rainey, Moor Mother, Yasmin Williams, more
Ecstatic Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which runs from February 3-June 1 at Merkin Hall in NYC's Kaufman Music Center. Ecstatic is known for its spirit of creative diversity, bringing together artists across genres--particularly pop, rock, and classical. As with the 2019 edition, the fest is spread over several months as a series of concerts, rather than a concentrated music festival.
pix11.com
NYC Restaurant Week: Seis Vecinos in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Restaurant week is still underway across the five boroughs, and Seis Vecinos another restaurant to check out. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited Seis Vecinos in the Bronx on Thursday to share the inside scoop and more about the Latin American eatery. Watch the...
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
brooklynvegan.com
ANOHNI announces new Blacklips book & compilation album (stream 2 tracks)
Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995, was recently the subject of an exhibition, and now there's a new book examining the collective on the way. Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths is co-authored by ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson, with an introduction by Participant, Inc's Lia Gangitano, and it's due out on March 14 via Anthology Editions. You can see the cover art below, and here's more about it from the publisher's description:
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
newsnationnow.com
NYC migrants face freezing temperatures amid shelter battle
NEW YORK (NewsNation) — It has been three days since some migrants in New York City started resisting an effort by the mayor to relocate them out of a hotel and into a shelter, instead opting to sleep on the sidewalk. But now, migrants are up against some of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A massive TV and movie studio is coming to the Red Hook waterfront
RED HOOK – More than 300,000 square feet of new studios and soundstages is coming to the Red Hook waterfront, courtesy of Samson Stages, a film production company headquartered on Hicks Street. The new space will open at 744 Clinton St., currently home to Sunshine Lighting. Over $400 million...
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
pix11.com
Some snow possible, bitter cold to end the week
While the region has been without measurable since March of last year, the streak may break; temperatures may be cold enough for snow to stick, even if it would just be a dusting or so. We are looking at frigid temperatures to close out the week. Some snow possible, bitter...
Showbiz411
Broadway: Rumored Big Change in Theater Ownership Today as Curtain May Come Down on Jujamcyn After Many Standing Ovations
Five famous Broadway houses may be changing ownership today. The rumor on the Rialto, as the late Earl Wilson would say, is that Jujamcyn Theaters is selling its heralded homes to the Ambassador Theater Group. The New York Post’s Cindy Adams alluded to this in her column last week, very...
2-HOUR SPREE: Duo robs people in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens before crashing in the Bronx
The armed pair mugged people at random in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens over the span of just two hours—between about 1 a.m. and just after 3 a.m.—before they were caught in the Bronx.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 200 Montague Street, a 20-story residential building in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Aurora Capital Partners, the structure yields 121 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 38 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,960 to $215,1500.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
