Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995, was recently the subject of an exhibition, and now there's a new book examining the collective on the way. Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths is co-authored by ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson, with an introduction by Participant, Inc's Lia Gangitano, and it's due out on March 14 via Anthology Editions. You can see the cover art below, and here's more about it from the publisher's description:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO