Related
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
foodsafetynews.com
WHO urges food system changes to improve food safety
Food systems must be transformed urgently to improve food safety and health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said multiple problems are negatively affecting health including zoonotic pathogens that spread between animals and humans. The current system is “failing” with foodborne diseases widespread, and unhealthy diets and malnutrition...
Following criticism, FDA proposes redesign of its human food program
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration proposed sweeping changes to the agency's food safety programs Tuesday in order to protect the US food supply and promote better nutrition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New FDA rule on food poisoning
Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy. But that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explains, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every year an estimated 48 million...
WGRZ TV
FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year
WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Over 50,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide
You might want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any of these recalled products. Recalls are a dime a dozen these days. There seems like there is a new one each day for a vehicle, appliance, or food. Of course, some products that are recalled are more severe than others, but all of them should be noted. In this case, you will want to be aware of this massive sausage product recall due to possible listeria contamination.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts
Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
raps.org
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Gephardt Daily
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
One Green Planet
FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses
Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
Employees had nowhere to wash hands at ice cream factory behind listeria outbreak, FDA says
Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...
foodsafetynews.com
A new day: IFT weighs in on the future of the FDA
— OPINION — At the request of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA (FDA Foundation) launched an external evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program on September 8, 2022. The goal was simple: examine ways to better secure the nation’s food systems and supply chain. The evaluation examined everything from structure and leadership to resources and culture.
Following the Baby Formula Scandal, the FDA has established a new Food Safety Unit.
The US has suffered from the biggest baby food crisis in decades. Baby formula has been scarce for months. A factory halted production after the deaths of two infants. Baby food from abroad was essential for new parents across the whole country.
Company recalling over 52K pounds of sausage products over listeria concerns
Listeria concerns have prompted a recall by a Rhode Island-based company for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, the FSIS said Sunday.
