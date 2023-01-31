ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports

Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious

The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern

A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion.  Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing

Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid

As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run

Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Hawks Demolish Suns As Devin Booker’s Return Looms

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, while Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns 132-100 during the Wednesday night NBA slate. Tthe Hawks improved significantly on both ends of the court after losing four of their last five games. “We wanted to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room

Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
FOX Sports

Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

