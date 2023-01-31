Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious
The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern
A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win
Luka Doncic’s return to the lineup came with a 53-point performance in Monday's victory over the Detroit Pistons. DallasBasketball.com has some key takeaways.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Lakers News: Experts Predict Anthony Davis Makes Western Conference All-Star Team
AD has missed 24 games thus far.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
CBS Sports
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Sends OG Anunoby To Memphis
It is no secret that there are many talented teams in the NBA. In reality, there are about 30 of them. The truth is, however, that it is very hard to find a real title contender on the other hand. This is a very high standard to meet. There is...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints make first pick post-Sean Payton trade; Panthers orchestrate three-team deal
The Denver Broncos are orchestrating a trade for head coach Sean Payton, which involves the No. 30 overall selection, originally held by San Francisco. In today's thought exercise, we explore what New Orleans could do with that pick acquired from the Broncos. At the top of the draft, there is...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run
Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
After two games on the road, the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Gonzaga and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Santa Clara will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
Yardbarker
Hawks Demolish Suns As Devin Booker’s Return Looms
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, while Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns 132-100 during the Wednesday night NBA slate. Tthe Hawks improved significantly on both ends of the court after losing four of their last five games. “We wanted to...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room
Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
FOX Sports
Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
George Karl calls for All-Star expansion amid Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson snubs
With the release of the 2023 NBA All-Star rosters, several notable players failed to make the team. In turn, people around the league took to social media to give their opinion on the snubs. This includes former Denver Nuggets Head Coach George Karl. George Karl sent out a tweet advocating...
