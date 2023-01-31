Read full article on original website
Man, 70, sent to prison after claiming unfair trial in son’s killing
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A 70-year-old man convicted of killing his son criticized the police investigation and witness testimony before he was sent to prison. Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2021, shooting death of his son, Joshua Dakan, 38, outside of the father’s White Cloud-area home.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
Holland man arrested for alleged series of crimes involving handguns, assaults
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested a Holland man on assault and gun charges, with additional charges pending. According to Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies, the man allegedly fired his handgun several times during an altercation. Damion Edward Norwood, 21, was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Ottawa County...
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Murder suspect in Julius Muhammad death scheduled for court Tuesday
The man accused of shooting and killing Muskegon Heights board of education member-elect, Julius Muhammad is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Muskegon Heights police chief named acting city manager
Officials in Muskegon Heights held another meeting on Thursday to discuss its vacant city manager position.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Owner of dog rescue faces felony charge after 78 dogs removed from home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The owner of a dog rescue that allegedly housed 78 dogs in poor living conditions is free on a personal-recognizance bond while she awaits a hearing on a felony charge. Lisa Marie Cober, 42, is charged with abandon/cruelty to 25 or more animals – a...
GRPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.
Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
WOOD
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Gilda's LaughFest are training volunteers this weekend, and they're still looking for some to help make sure the event goes off without a hitch. (Feb. 1, 2023) 2023 economic forecast predicts slowing growth in …. A new economic forecast expects growth...
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
Crisis in Muskegon Heights: Another city departure as council members continue to skip meetings
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights is a city in crisis, with several key positions vacant, a city manager who was ousted and a dysfunctional city council facing more bad news. A second attempt by the mayor to call a council meeting to discuss how to replace outgoing City...
Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
Wyoming PD investigate after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A 19-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Tuesday, police said.
Deputy hospitalized after exposure to cocaine
A Kent County sheriff's deputy is OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning.
WWMT
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Police seize 78 dogs kept in ‘deplorable conditions’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Norton Shores police seized 78 dogs, many in poor health, that were kept in “deplorable living conditions.”. The owner of the dogs has been arrested for animal cruelty, police said. The residence, in the 2800 block of Sheffield Street, has been declared unfit for...
