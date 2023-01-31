ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s

Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Gilda's LaughFest are training volunteers this weekend, and they're still looking for some to help make sure the event goes off without a hitch. (Feb. 1, 2023) 2023 economic forecast predicts slowing growth in …. A new economic forecast expects growth...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy