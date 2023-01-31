A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...

