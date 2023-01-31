Read full article on original website
Red Wine
2d ago
Thats exactly what it does. Why would they think giving out free money, pipes and needles would stop them? 🤦♀️
San Francisco man documents Tenderloin's fentanyl crisis, tries to stop overdose deaths
This is the story of one San Francisco man using "compassion" rather than "criticism," "caring" instead of "neglect" for those too addicted to care for themselves.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Is San Francisco criminalizing homelessness?
Forty years ago, The Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution does not permit “punishing a person for his poverty.” A federal judge made waves recently by ordering the City and County of San Francisco to cease enforcing certain sitting, lying and sleeping laws against homeless individuals on its streets. Judge Donna Ryu found that The City’s enforcement efforts likely were cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment, amounting to punishing people for involuntary actions that attend being poor and lacking shelter. ...
Understaffed San Francisco PD responds to burglary call 15 hours after crime: 'no protection from the city'
The understaffed San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a call of a burglary until nearly 15 hours after the crime, spurring criticisms from a victim.
Washington Examiner
$5 million reparations for black residents not enough, San Francisco official says
A city official from San Francisco , California, said the draft plan for black residents to receive $5 million in reparations is not enough for proper compensation. Supervisor Shamann Walton told National Review Tuesday the 5 million number, which the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said would remedy previous discrimination against black city residents, is "much less than a lot of the projections that people say black people should receive for reparations here in the United States.”
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
California men accused in former Bill Clinton detective's murder have charges dropped
San Francisco authorities have dropped murder charges against two men accused in 2021 of killing Jack Palladino, a famous private eye for the rich and famous.
sfstandard.com
Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?
Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
sfstandard.com
Dad Fumes at Staff for Smoking Outside San Francisco Hospital Doors
Joe Souza is fuming over hospital workers smoking in front of his children and blighting his neighborhood with cigarette butts. The father of four says he’s walked through the mess almost every day for the past three years. Souza has lived in Lower Nob Hill for four years, and...
Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center
A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail
REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces...
goldrushcam.com
28-Year-Old Alameda County Resident Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Conspiring To Sell Methamphetamine
January 31, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Ernesto Madrigal, a/k/a Tiger, a/k/a Tigre, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for his part in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy,. announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P....
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
sfstandard.com
It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop
The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
