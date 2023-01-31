ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 4

Red Wine
2d ago

Thats exactly what it does. Why would they think giving out free money, pipes and needles would stop them? 🤦‍♀️

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco criminalizing homelessness?

Forty years ago, The Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution does not permit “punishing a person for his poverty.” A federal judge made waves recently by ordering the City and County of San Francisco to cease enforcing certain sitting, lying and sleeping laws against homeless individuals on its streets. Judge Donna Ryu found that The City’s enforcement efforts likely were cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment, amounting to punishing people for involuntary actions that attend being poor and lacking shelter. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

$5 million reparations for black residents not enough, San Francisco official says

A city official from San Francisco , California, said the draft plan for black residents to receive $5 million in reparations is not enough for proper compensation. Supervisor Shamann Walton told National Review Tuesday the 5 million number, which the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said would remedy previous discrimination against black city residents, is "much less than a lot of the projections that people say black people should receive for reparations here in the United States.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?

Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center

A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail

REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop

The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

952K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy