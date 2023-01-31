Read full article on original website
Georgia high school teacher hospitalized after brutal attack by student: 'We need zero tolerance'
A teacher at Heritage High School in Rockdale County, Georgia, is hospitalized after being physically assaulted by a ninth grader last month. The attack left her with a broken leg.
Clayton County Jail inmate death ruled homicide after investigation
For about 15 minutes, officers and inmates appeared to struggle to hold Thurmond up. At some point, the inmate appeared to be tased, then pulled back over the railing and forced to the ground where several officers placed their knees and body weight on different parts of his body.
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency. The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.
Georgia home daycare owner arrested for assaulting children
A Georgia woman is behind bars for the assault of five different children in her care at a home daycare center.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
