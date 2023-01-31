ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 11 on 2/02. The...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJLA

16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement from United States Marshal David Jolley. The shooting involved the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Jolley said, in Monroe County....
SWEETWATER, TN
theriver953.com

SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

