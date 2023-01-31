Read full article on original website
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office says driver was caught going 116 mph on Harry Byrd Highway
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was recently caught going 116 miles per hour on Harry Byrd Highway. According to the tweet from LCSO, the driver, only referred to as Lucas, was caught going more...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office calls out ‘Lucas’ for going 116 mph in 55 zone
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With a bright red background, the sheriff’s office put a driver who received a speeding ticket on blast on its social media accounts Tuesday. The Facebook post and tweet from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office begin with “Dear Lucas,” addressing the person who received the ticket by his […]
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department Arrest an East Knoxville Business Operator on Various Charges Including Counterfeiting
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Unit issue a search warrant on an East Knoxville business which leads to a man being charged with counterfeiting charges. KCSO issued the warrant on Britney’s Purses and Accessories on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue which is operated by Vincent Jones....
Driver has 'medical emergency' steers pickup truck into Arlington building, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he drove a pickup truck into a building in Arlington, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Columbia Pike shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the truck, crashed head-first into a building.
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 11 on 2/02. The...
K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
3 teens arrested after stealing a Kia with a USB charging cord, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three teenage boys were arrested Tuesday night after police say they stole a Kia using a USB charging cord. This has become a growing trend officials are warning residents about. Shortly before 11 p.m., police stopped the Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in...
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement from United States Marshal David Jolley. The shooting involved the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Jolley said, in Monroe County....
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement. Your headlines from 2/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Breaking News out of West Knoxville as KFD works to put out house fire, First Alert WX and Traffic. Personnel files of 5 former...
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community. Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ |...
