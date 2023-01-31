ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTVU FOX 2

Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season. That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. He said the 49ers have...
SANTA CLARA, CA
qcnews.com

Reich era officially begins for Panthers

Frank Reich was introduced Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium as the new head coach for the Panthers. He is the sixth coach in franchise history. Frank Reich was introduced Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium as the new head coach for the Panthers. He is the sixth coach in franchise history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers future

San Francisco 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the possibility of a 49ers-Jimmy Garoppolo reunion, via Cam Inman. “I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said in reference to a potential Garoppolo return. Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ backup quarterback to open the 2022 campaign behind...
qcnews.com

Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee is making some changes to its stadium ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy