Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
49ers do not expect Jimmy Garoppolo to return
Jimmy Garoppolo went from a player the 49ers openly insisted was on the trade block to one who became the team’s primary starter this season. Just before Garoppolo’s latest injury, the 49ers moved to a point they were ready to discuss another contract with the veteran passer. Brock...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
49ers coach doesn't see 'any scenario' of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to team
What will happen to Jimmy G? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answers the question on the quarterback's future of the team.
Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season
Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds. Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2. The leading story of the day was Tom...
KTVU FOX 2
Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season. That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. He said the 49ers have...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
qcnews.com
Reich era officially begins for Panthers
Frank Reich was introduced Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium as the new head coach for the Panthers. He is the sixth coach in franchise history. Frank Reich was introduced Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium as the new head coach for the Panthers. He is the sixth coach in franchise history.
Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers future
San Francisco 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the possibility of a 49ers-Jimmy Garoppolo reunion, via Cam Inman. “I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said in reference to a potential Garoppolo return. Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ backup quarterback to open the 2022 campaign behind...
qcnews.com
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
Tennessee is making some changes to its stadium ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces...
