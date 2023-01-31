DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking ‘QC Boomerangers’ to share their stories. If you haven’t heard of what at ‘QC Boomeranger’ is, a ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. In essence, they boomeranged back home.

