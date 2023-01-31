Read full article on original website
A look back at the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It was a wintry Groundhog Day in 2011, as a winter storm lasting three days was wrapping up, dropping record amount of snow across the QCA. Snowfall came in two rounds. The first round on Jan. 31 dropped 1.9″ of snow at the Quad Cities...
Quad City Area public works departments react to mild winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area drivers may have noticed less snow and ice on the road this season as we approach the halfway point of winter this Friday. The QC metro has seen an average of about 10.8 inches of snow so far this season. During the entire...
Another Artic Blast Tonight
We are not even sure if the groundhog actually bothered to come out of his burrow today after he got word of tonight’s weather forecast. The area is going under a Wind Chill Advisory beginning at 6pm this evening and continuing until 9am on Friday. Breezy north to northwest...
Quad Cities Chamber seeks ‘QC Boomerangers’
DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking ‘QC Boomerangers’ to share their stories. If you haven’t heard of what at ‘QC Boomeranger’ is, a ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. In essence, they boomeranged back home.
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
Rock Island wins water quality award
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island Water Department won a recent water quality award. The City of Rock Island Water Department won the Illinois Section American Water Works Association (ISAWWA) District 1 Water Testing Competition, which was held in mid-January at the Rock island Water Treatment Plant where contestants were judged on water clarity, taste and smell, stated a media release from the City of Rock Island.
‘Exciting Updates’, Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer 2023 season to undergo ‘exciting updates!’. The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements...
It’s Chrystal Clear That February Is Here!
You'll want each day that Chrystal is featured to replay over and over! Jenna Sue Photography took these awesome photos! Oh, there's a car here too!. Thanks to our awesome monthly sponsor, Suburban Wholesale and Supply, and our long-time helpers, The Camera Corner in Davenport!. Check out these extra photos...
FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight through 11 a.m. Friday for extremely cold wind chills
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday morning the QCA will be under the influence of cold, Arctic air that will be pushed in by winds strong enough to drive our wind chills to dangerous levels!. Frostbite could occur in 30 minutes or less as chills will range from -10 to -15...
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
Wind chill advisory issued Thursday evening through Friday morning
A wind chill advisory will be in effect for portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa starting at 11 p.m. this evening, February 2, through 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, according to a report from the National Weather Service (Quad Cities). Very cold wind chills are to be expected...
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted men and police look for a mail thief. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A look back...
Knox County warming centers
YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.
Sunny but cold Tuesday afternoon
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will have another day with plenty of sun, but like Monday it doesn’t mean we are in for a warm day Tuesday as highs will only reach the teens and 20s. There will be some moderation Wednesday and Thursday as highs get to...
Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses the MyCatch mobile app so people can record their catch. Participants take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and once the fish is reviewed and meets rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.
Muscatine reports record number of fires in 2022
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - It was another record-setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not one of the records the department wanted to see broke. The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record number of fires in 2022. In 2022, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,909 calls for...
Mild early on Thursday. Then wind and colder
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Overnight lows will span the teens to near 20 in the QCA as our wind shifts top the south/southwest. Clear skies will remain overhead, but some fog could form. north of Highway 30. Thursday an Arctic...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
