Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
Weather: What to expect in February
We are moving into the second month of 2023 on a very cold note. Will that trend continue throughout the rest of the month?
A big change in one year; Images show ice coverage of Lake Erie then and now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There hasn’t been much ice on Lake Erie this year, bringing disappointment to those who like to drill holes in the frozen surface to catch fish, but probably a bit of relief to the U.S. Coast Guard that occasionally rescues stranded anglers. On Monday, less...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District hosts job fair
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
North Collinwood CDC Puts the Historic La Salle Theatre Up for Sale
Northeast Shores has renovated and re-activated the building, and is now looking for the next steward
Ohio reports 8,260 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio stayed nearly steady, registering 8,260 this week as compared to 8,155 last week. This marks the third straight week below 8,300. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. Ohio...
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Pound for pound, there’s no greater Tribe fan around than John Adams: From the Archives
Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
ideastream.org
COVID-19 pandemic hit this East Side Cleveland neighborhood especially hard, research shows
People who lived in the Hough neighborhood, on Cleveland’s East Side, were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than people living in other parts of the state – even other vulnerable parts, according to new research by Ohio State University's College of Public Health. Researchers combed through data...
cleveland19.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Firefighters battled a house fire in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Wednesday night. Crews were called to the scene located in the 1700 block of Cliffview Road around 7:50 pm. The fire was called under control about 40 minutes later. There are no known injuries to...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Powerball jackpot $700 million for Saturday drawing; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million for the drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, making it the sixth-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The $700 million jackpot is the 10th-largest in U.S. history. There has been no Powerball winner since Nov. 19. The...
Former Chagrin Falls Tiger on the mend and looking forward to CSU spring tennis season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Even though his Cleveland State University tennis career has started slowly because of a wrist injury, former Chagrin Falls Tiger Andrew Zimcosky is an integral piece to the spring plans of the Viking tennis program. On a limited basis this past fall, the freshman finished with...
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
