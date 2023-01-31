ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Pound for pound, there’s no greater Tribe fan around than John Adams: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Firefighters battled a house fire in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Wednesday night. Crews were called to the scene located in the 1700 block of Cliffview Road around 7:50 pm. The fire was called under control about 40 minutes later. There are no known injuries to...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
