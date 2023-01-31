ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

SC is the best state for Democrats’ first presidential primary

By Trav Robertson Jr.
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmKeA_0kXeQXsd00

The African American community in South Carolina has been at the crossroads of America from the very beginning. This is where race has always intersected the economic and political history of our nation. This is the place where too many stories of inhumanity became stories of the unmeasurably heroic.

Our state is where these forces converge in America’s effort to make progress. Some examples: Briggs v. Elliott was the precursor to Brown v. Board of Education. The blinding of Isaac Woodard on his way home, while in military uniform, compelled President Truman to desegregate federal office buildings and the U.S. Army. Sarah Mae Flemming’s refusal, in 1954, to move from the “whites only” section of the SCE&G bus was the quiet spark that ignited a movement. Septima Clark’s citizen education schools were so instrumental that Dr. Martin Luther King believed she was as responsible for the Nobel Peace Prize as he, thus she accompanied him to Norway. Dizzy Gillespie taught himself to play a horn that changed music forever. Physicist and astronaut Ronald McNair inspired us to reach beyond the stars. Chadwick Boseman brought to life the power of a comic book character that continues to inspire people across our world.

You see, President Biden recognized the dichotomy of this relationship – the bad, the good but always-transformative relationship — when he asked the DNC to place South Carolina at the front of the Democratic presidential nominating process.

S.C. is where candidates will have to address the concerns of African American voters nationwide because all political views are here — liberal, moderate, and culturally conservative. The experience of those who make up our citizenry was best expressed when National Geographic wrote, “90% of all African Americans can trace at least one ancestor to the state of South Carolina.”

The goal of the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating process is to maximize our chance of nominating a candidate who will win. Part of reaching that goal is creating a schedule that affords candidates the opportunity to develop a campaign structure, a financial base, a message, and the political skills to deliver that message without bankrupting the campaign — doing so in states that represent the diversity of America. We are just one piece of a calendar designed to nominate a winner. People tend to focus on South Carolina as the first primary instead of the fact that the President and the RBC have put forth a complete calendar that enables candidates to appear in front of a more diverse primary electorate.

Unfortunately, those with a lack of historical perspective find it easy to dismiss the president’s decision. Those who argue that South Carolina’s place in the nominating calendar is a reward to one person are insulting to and dismissive of southern Democratic voters. This archaic thought process operates under the false premise that southern African American voters are nothing more than a monolithic voting bloc subject to the whims of an individual. Campaigns that believe this fail. Campaigns that develop messages that cross urban and rural areas win — in the South and the nation.

This is a small state, as early states should be, with strong participation in our primary process. In 2020, S.C. was roughly 40,400 votes short of surpassing the aggregate number of participants in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Our people are a mix of rural, urban, and suburban residents with a diversity of socio-economic factors. Every South Carolina county has Democratic primary voters. No candidate can win just one city or one region to carry the day. This state requires a candidate and a campaign to do the real work of relating to people, and S.C. forces those aspirants to build real organizations to win.

South Carolina is a place where a good organization, not just a rich candidate, can win. To reach every possible voter costs 40% less than in our neighboring states. South Carolina has been home to underdog campaigns in primaries before — Clinton ’92, Obama ’08 and Biden ’20. The Palmetto State’s Democrats have a history of picking winners, and our voters take this responsibility seriously.

Mr. Robertson is chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Atlantic

How Joe Biden Wins Again

The year after a midterm election is presidential purgatory. Congressional investigators from the opposing party devote themselves to flaying the incumbent. Stripped of any possibility of grand legislative accomplishments, presidents busy themselves with foreign policy and patiently wait for their domestic foes to overplay their hand.For Joe Biden, this is all intimately familiar. He experienced this discomfort as Barack Obama’s vice president. And he walked away with a sense of how he might get through it differently himself, how he could profitably survive this awkward year—and leverage it as the basis for reelection.Back in 2009, Obama anointed Biden “The Sheriff.”...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House asks of Kamala Harris, 'What's she doing? Where is she?'

Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to live up to her preelection hype and has fumbled requests from President Joe Biden’s chief of staff to increase her profile to help the boss, according to a key insider. Author Chris Whipple, given incredible access inside the Biden White House, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
433
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy