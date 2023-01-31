Astros Right Fielder Focused on Season not Arbitration Case

A potential arbitration panel has not derailed Kyle Tucker from preparing for the 2023 season.

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros are likely headed to an arbitration panel in February.

Tucker filed for a $7.5 million salary for the 2023 season while the Astros offered $5 million.

That’s quite a gap.

But Tucker isn’t letting the financial issue get in the way of preparing for spring training and ultimately a chance at repeating as World Series champions.

“My focus is just preparing for the season, letting the other stuff play out,” Tucker told Astros.com . “I’m getting into the baseball routine. We’ve got Spring Training coming up pretty soon and I’m trying to get ready for that. … I’ve got three years of (arbitration control) anyways, so we’ll just see how it plays out.”

Tucker is a candidate for a long-term contract extension which will be in the hands of new general manager Dana Brown.

Tucker is coming off a strong season as he hit .257 with 30 home runs and 107 RBI. He added two more home runs in the World Series.

