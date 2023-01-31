Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.
KOLO TV Reno
Pineapple Pedicabs, Reno Brew Bike offering new ways to tour the city in February
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Folks love living in and visiting the Biggest Little City. Now you can see the city in a whole new way by hoping in one of the many Pineapple Pedicabs or getting your friends together for a Brew Bike tour. Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs,...
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
KOLO TV Reno
AMA Arenacross Championship makes tour stop in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is a great night of entertainment for the whole family! Get your tickets for Round 7 of the competition taking place at the Sparks-Reno Livestock Events Center (1350 N Wells Ave, Reno) Friday, Feb. 3. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew brought a sneak peek...
mynews4.com
Reno named one of 15 cities for U.S. Navy Band tour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little City has been selected as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band. The United States Navy Band is scheduled to host a concert at Nightingale Concert Hall on the UNR campus on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
KOLO TV Reno
Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.
KOLO TV Reno
Local Arenacross rider joins Good Morning Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Reno this week. Local pro rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. AMA Arenacross Championship will be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Friday night....
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how new body sculpting technology removes fat, tightens skin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology. The business is now offering body sculpting sessions using new non-surgical technology called, truSculpt. According to the website, it is “the fastest non-invasive fat reduction treatment without any reported PAH (paradoxical adipose hyperplasia) cases.... [and] is effective with an average of 24% in fat reduction after just one treatment.” There are two types of treatment, truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex.
KOLO TV Reno
Check Out Your State Parks
Local AMA Arenacross rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%. Updated: 21 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
KOLO TV Reno
Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.
KCRA.com
Days after skier Kyle Smaine's death in Japan avalanche, wife reflects on his love of skiing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe and ski communities are mourning the loss of one of their beloved professional skiers. Kyle Smaine, 31, died Sunday during an avalanche in Japan. Smaine was skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island when the avalanche happened Sunday. Another...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR students celebrate Lunar New Year, hold a vigil for victims of CA mass shootings
RENO, NV (KXNV) - University of Nevada Reno (UNR) students and faculty rang in the year of the rabbit on Wednesday. “This is actually the biggest the event is going to be since COVID,” said senior Brian Liu Nguyen, who has emceed the event. Dean of students Leilani Kupo...
KOLO TV Reno
ER opens in Spanish Springs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday
EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
