Read full article on original website
Related
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Singles Can Apply For $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates
Valentine's Day is approaching if you're single and ready to mingle there's an opportunity for you to get paid to get out there and meet people. Who knows, you could find your true love. At the very least, you could pocket some cash. The opportunity, presented by Shane Co., is...
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Vehicle This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
Iconic Movie ‘Fargo’ Was Almost Named After a Minnesota Town
I was today years old when I learned about this! I knew the movie 'Fargo' wasn't actually filmed in Fargo but I didn't know it was almost named after a Minnesota town. Was I the only one left out on this?. I have a quick confession to make before we...
[Listen] Soybean Gall Midge Insecticides Not Effective?
I had never heard of the soybean gall midge until a few years ago. It was a problem farther south in the corn belt. Unfortunately, I learned more about the pest when it was found last summer in southwestern Minnesota! Robert Koch is an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. He said this is a brand new species just discovered. You mean with modern science and all our technology we are still discovering new pests? In a soybean field in the Midwest?
There’s Something Sweet Waiting For You At This Minnesota Sweet Shoppe
It's a dream come true for a central Minnesota woman, who has always loved to bake. Jo Wood, owner of Jolie Olie's, (pronounced Joe-Lee Oh-Lees) says life has never been better since she decided to turn her dreams into reality. BAKING IS LIVING. Jo Wood is living one of MY...
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs After No Winner Saturday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no jackpot winner was drawn Saturday night. The numbers pulled Saturday were 2-8-15-19 with a Powerball of 10. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $740 million or a cash option of $380.1 million. No jackpot winner on...
Meet the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0