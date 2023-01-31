I would like to consider myself a little bit of a chicken wing/tender connoisseur. For no other reason than I eat them a lot. If I'm ever visiting a restaurant I've never been to, the first thing I'm going to order, 9 times out of 10, is chicken wings/chicken tenders. I have a firm belief you can tell a lot about a restaurant by how good its chicken is. We have got to talk about these chicken tenders at Casey's. How on earth do they taste as good as they do?

