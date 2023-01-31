ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

KWQC

Families fight cancer one brushstroke at a time

A ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the QC. Court records show police found probable cause to seize bank account information from three bank accounts with Madison Russo's name.
104.5 KDAT

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa, We Need To Talk About The Chicken Tenders At Casey’s

I would like to consider myself a little bit of a chicken wing/tender connoisseur. For no other reason than I eat them a lot. If I'm ever visiting a restaurant I've never been to, the first thing I'm going to order, 9 times out of 10, is chicken wings/chicken tenders. I have a firm belief you can tell a lot about a restaurant by how good its chicken is. We have got to talk about these chicken tenders at Casey's. How on earth do they taste as good as they do?
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms

(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers’ Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers,...
CINCINNATI, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before

Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
IOWA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Iowa Woman Arrested in Jaw-Dropping Medical Fraud

A Quad Cities, Iowa woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law and possibly facing a 10-year jail sentence after being charged with theft by fraud. The 19-year-old St. Ambrose University student was arrested on January 23rd. Madison Russo had started a GoFundMe page and shared her "cancer journey" on social media, including Tik Tok.
IOWA STATE

