Read full article on original website
Tim McGee
2d ago
Why would West Virginia want to give anything to the Capital that wants to shut down the whole state because of climate change requirements???
Reply
3
Lobbyists Crime
2d ago
Poor tree 🌲 doomed to an ending in the political dictators home of our country’s largest failure since the Vietnam war.
Reply
3
Related
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WVNT-TV
Why West Virginia, Appalachia are on The Nature Conservancy’s watch list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has included the “Central Appalachians” in West Virginia on its recently released list of Places to Watch, but what does that mean?. TNC created the list to highlight areas where the group is working to improve conservation or thinks...
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
Coal Fact for the Day: Fuel Satisfaction
West Virginia coal is the most versatile fuel in the world. From making power and forging steel to refining alloys and making cement, West Virginia coal burns hotter and cleaner than any other fuel. Extracted by the best and brightest skilled coal miners, West Virginia coal is easy to move, it can be stored on-site to provide a reserve of energy, and it works in all kinds of weather.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
wvpublic.org
A Discussion Of The State Budget And When To Stop Driving This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, government reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and House Finance committee member Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, to get the latest on the state budget. We also continue our series “Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents” as News Director Eric...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “As one of the state’s largest environmental companies, West Virginia American Water is proud to commit annual funding that drives sustainable water management practices for a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in projects that protect and improve the health of our shared water resources is the foundation of strong communities and vibrant economies.”
ridgeviewnews.com
WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
AG Morrisey calls for impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Fentanyl is a multi-national menace. That’s what West Virginia’s top attorney says in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging him to act at the federal level. Patrick Morrisey is asking the House to question Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who Morrisey says is partially responsible for fentanyl pouring […]
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
lootpress.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to […]
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
wajr.com
Mon Power encouraging customer bill help for National Energy Assistance Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Mon Power encourages customers to take advantage of their half-dozen payment assistance options. As part of National Energy Assistance Day, thousands of Mon Power customers are being offered federal and state assistance programs with guidance from West Virginia employees. The programs are being offered for both short-term and long-term assistance, regardless of circumstance.
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
Comments / 4